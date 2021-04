R29-reader-favorite travel accessory and handbag imprint Dagne Dover (the geniuses behind the top-bought, go-everywhere Landon silhouette ) was one of many brands forced to reconsider its customers’ purchasing habits in the wake of 2020. The label's “energetically light and kind of vibey” new spring collection is a testament to how the past 365 days have changed us, explains co-founder and creative director Jessy Dover. The pandemic, the ensuing lockdown, and the lifestyle it engendered were antithetical to Dagne’s mission, which is to provide customers with painstakingly researched and obsessively designed bags to accompany women “on the go from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.,” explains Dover. However, the brand responded by doing something that was totally new for them — for the first time ever, they made what she describes as simply “handbags.” The simpler and more decorative carryalls that make up the spring collection, while still functional, are a departure from the aggressively tricked-out satchels for which Dagne is known. “I drive a car now,” explains Dover. “I haven’t driven a car in 15 years, and I’m like, ‘Oh — I get why you might want a handbag. It just sits there, it holds everything you need, you don’t need your computer all of the time.’”