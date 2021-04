With this shift, more brands targeted toward an older demographic are launching than ever, and some are specifically speaking out about estrogen deficiency. The brand Emepelle worked with scientists to develop its patented and clinically-proven MEP Technology, which lives within the product line to effectively address the root cause of the accelerated collagen loss and skin aging associated with low estrogen levels. For Pause Well-Aging, Weitzner was inspired by her own hot flashes, telling Refinery29, "As a former C-suite beauty executive, I knew that the customer, like me, experiencing the three stages of menopause was not being catered to." SeeMe Beauty was founded by three Procter & Gamble employees in their 50s who didn't want to just create products for women like them, but also provide better representation in a market filled with negative branding when it comes to aging.