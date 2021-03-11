H&M x Simone Rocha Collaboration Is Chloë Sevigny-Approved

On Wednesday, the day before the launch of the H&M x Simone Rocha collaboration — a 111-piece collection of womenswear, menswear, and childrenswear — Chloë Sevigny was spotted in New York City wearing a piece from the highly anticipated collection. Her pick? A black-and-red floral frock with puff sleeves and a lace hem. If you were waiting for a sign to shop the collection, you just got it.
Sevigny’s dress, a silk-blend midi dress with tiny roses printed across it, is available now and costs $249 — but it won’t be for long. Given the excitement surrounding the collaboration between the Swedish giant and the London-based brand, we’re expecting it to sell out in no time. If you need styling tips, follow the lead of Sevigny: She paired the dress with black socks decorated with ribbon bows (also from the collection!), heeled boots, a leather jacket, and lucite sunglasses.
This is hardly the first time Sevigny’s been spotted in Rocha’s designs. The Oscar-nominated actress and fashion multihyphenate has long been a fan of the brand — so much so that, in 2019, she was walked in its fall ‘19 show. "I’m such a fan [of the brand],” Sevigny told Vogue of the experience. A year later, in March 2020, Sevigny was photographed at an event at La Mercerie in Manhattan wearing a white dress from Rocha’s spring ‘20 collection as maternity-wear.
