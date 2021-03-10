Chloë Sevigny Wore Black For Her Secret Wedding

On Tuesday, Oscar-nominated actress Chloë Sevigny revealed that she married Siniša Mačković, the father of her son and art dealer, in a secret ceremony at City Hall in New York City last year. “Married on a Monday. March 9th 2020. Happy one year anniversary my love,” she wrote on Instagram. Alongside the news, Sevigny included the couple’s wedding photo, which shows the then-mom-to-be with a ring on her finger, her arm up on Mačković’s shoulder. For the occasion, Sevigny being Sevigny, didn’t wear a big, white, poofy dress. In fact, she didn’t wear white at all. Rather, the bride wore black.
Sevigny never does the expected thing, especially when it comes to fashion — she’s been one of New York’s coolest (and most daring) dressers for more than 20 years — so we should have known that her wedding garb would follow suit. The We Are Who We Are star wore a black, long-sleeved, midi-length bodycon dress with matching tights and ankle boots. Her look wasn’t entirely non-traditional, though. She did carry a bouquet of white flowers and accessorized with a white, lace veil. Perhaps it was her “something borrowed.”
Keeping with the theme, Mačković, too, wore black — a suit that he paired with a white button-down shirt (sans tie) and platform Mary-Janes, a big footwear trend last year.
Since the ‘90s, when Sevigny was spotted by an editor at Sassy Magazine, she has touched just about every corner of the fashion industry, from styling and writing her own column in Elle UK to designing collections with Opening Ceremony and Imitation of Christ. Most recently, Sevigny, who’s appeared in runway shows for Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton, walked in Simone Rocha’s fall ‘19 show. But even with all that experience, it’s always been Sevigny’s unique personal style — whether she’s wearing straight-off-the-runway Gucci as maternity wear or a giant bow in her hair to the Oscars after-party — that stands out most. Her non-traditional wedding look is further proof of that.