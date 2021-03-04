In February, we felt burnt out. Our post-holiday highs had long worn off, we had serious new year's resolution fatigue, and Punxsutawney Phil served us with six more weeks of winter — could you blame him? But, just because the past 30 days were a bit blegh doesn't mean our shopping habits followed suit. The hodgepodge of stuff that sold like hotcakes last month was a timely mix of cross-category comfort material; from many pairs of sworn-by sweatpants to sunset-projection lamps and $5 callus-removing pumice stones.
We've yet again returned to the shopping source, anonymously tapping the virtual carts of Refinery29 readers (aka you, us, them) in order to fashion the ahead product culmination. As usual, the goods featured are 29 items that were purchased the most last month — and, in some small way, embody our general states of mind during that time. Click on to see if your February 2021 mood resembled a tongue scraper, a blob-shaped selfie mirror, or a bottle of Mike's Hot Honey.
