Anti-Fog Masks, Hot-Choco Bombs, & More Of 2021’s Most Wanted Buys

The first month of a new year brought us a refreshed sense of optimism. Feeling ready to give 2021 a real shot: the R29 Shopping Team ordered a bunch of plants; we finally signed up for that popular streaming workout; and we even broke the virtual fourth wall to say "Hey, we're here to help you navigate the overwhelming world of stuff" (click on over to meet our team!). If you joined us on this January journey, then it's likely that one or more of the bestselling products ahead made the rounds in your very own cart.
After an intrepid dive into that anonymous shopping data we're always talking about, we calculated that the last 31 days were filled with everything from butt-scrunching leggings to Tarot cards and vibrators that are emphatically cute. Throw some anti-fog face masks, an acupressure mat, and boatloads of hot chocolate bombs in there and you've got yourself a pretty good picture of what 2021 has in store (so far). We've got these most wanted goods and more percolating in the coming slides — more than a handful of which contain a good deal, too. Scroll on to shop, snoop, or just do you.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.