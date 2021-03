Similar conversations — an insistence on not self-diagnosing accompanied by countless responses doing just that — are playing out in the comments of videos about anxiety, trauma , narcissistic personality disorder, autism, and more. Sometimes, the responses are pure identification, user after user claiming “this is me” and asking “everyone doesn’t do this?” (One creator responds, “I’m sorry you had to find out this way,” followed by the pensive sad face emoji.) But often, especially in more popular videos, other voices chime in too, pointing out that the video wasn’t made by a professional, or that the symptoms it lists are vague and easily applied to anyone. Sometimes, like in the ADHD video, the outcry against self-diagnosis can reach such a fever pitch that it’s easy to imagine that TikTok has the entirety of Gen Z convinced that their every habit is the result of one mental illness or another.