Your Horoscope This Week: June 8 To 14
Welcome to one of the most pivotal weeks of the year! The vibes are shifting big time, and honestly, we can’t say we didn’t see it coming. Mercury, the planet of communication (and the ruler of Gemini Season), oﬃcially enters Cancer on June 8th at 6:58 p.m. EST, and this sets the tone for the second half of Gemini Season. Expect your thoughts to feel a bit more tender, nostalgic, and reflective this week. Conversations that once felt breezy now feel deep. Texts come with more weight. It’s like you’ll be writing poetry in your Notes app without even trying… that’s Mercury in Cancer energy.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
But that’s not all. On June 9th at 5:02 p.m. EST, Jupiter, the planet of expansion, luck, and abundance, oﬃcially shifts into Cancer too! This is huge. Jupiter hasn’t been in Cancer since 2013, and now, for the next year, it’s inviting us to expand through feeling. That means the next 13 months will be about deepening your emotional intelligence, nurturing your home life, and manifesting abundance through softness and intuition. It’s not about hustling harder; it’s about feeling more. And yes, that might mean your emotions are extra potent, but Jupiter in Cancer is here to show you that being emotional isn’t a flaw — it’s your superpower.
Also, keep an eye on June 9th, when Pallas (the asteroid of wisdom, strategy, and patterns) begins its retrograde at 5:43 a.m. EST. This retrograde is like a cosmic audit; it’s asking us to review the systems and strategies that have been running in the background of our lives. It’s less “burn it all down” and more “hey, maybe that old way of doing things isn’t working anymore.” Be open to seeing where you’ve been stuck in autopilot and how you can free yourself from outdated mindsets.
And then, to top it all oﬀ, we have the full moon in Sagittarius striking June 11th at 3:44 a.m. EST. This is the first full moon since Jupiter (Sag’s ruler) entered Cancer, so it’s a wild blend of water and fire energy. Full moons in Sag are about freedom, optimism, and dreaming big, but with Jupiter now in Cancer, this is about liberating yourself emotionally. Think: shedding self-limiting beliefs that tell you you’re “too sensitive” or “too much.” This full moon is asking you to own your full self — fiery, watery, all of it — and trust that the universe wants you to shine exactly as you are.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
So yeah, it’s a week of contrasts: the go-go-go of Aries, the emotional currents of Cancer, the fiery freedom of Sag, and the strategic rewiring of Pallas retrograde. Let it all swirl together and trust that you’re exactly where you need to be.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, this week is a turning point that invites you to slow down and tune in. Mercury and Jupiter are now both in Cancer, activating your sector of home, family, and emotional roots. This is a powerful time to reflect on what “home” really means to you. Are you carrying emotional baggage that’s not yours? Have you been prioritizing external success while neglecting your inner world? Jupiter’s 13-month stay here will help you expand your emotional intelligence and redefine what safety, security, and connection mean. It’s not about having a picture-perfect life — it’s about feeling safe in your skin. Mercury in Cancer is also here to remind you that the way you talk to yourself matters. Soften your inner voice. Be your own safe place.
The Sagittarius Full Moon on June 11th is a cosmic release valve in your sector of expansion, learning, and adventure. If you’ve been feeling boxed in by limiting beliefs or overwhelmed by a long to-do list, this full moon is your cue to zoom out. Go for a walk, plan a trip, sign up for a class —anything that stretches your perspective. You might also feel called to share your story or teach something you’ve learned through hard experiences. Remember, your truth is worth telling, and the world needs your voice. Let this full moon remind you that freedom starts in the mind, Aries — set yourself free.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, you’re stepping into a new era where communication is deeper, more meaningful, and infused with feeling. With Mercury and Jupiter both now in Cancer, your sector of self-expression and daily communication is activated. This is a golden time to journal, speak your truth, and share your ideas — but also to listen.
Conversations now can lead to breakthroughs, but only if you let your heart lead the way. This is also a fertile time for learning new skills, especially ones that nurture your emotional or creative sides. Whether you’re writing poetry, learning a language, or studying ancestral healing practices, know that your mind is ripe for growth. Just remember that not every conversation has to be a debate; sometimes it’s okay to feel without over-explaining.
On the 11th, the Sagittarius Full Moon lights up your sector of intimacy, shared resources, and transformation. This is the part of the movie where you realize you can’t do it all alone — nor should you. It’s time to evaluate where you’re holding onto fear or scarcity in your closest connections. Are you clinging to something out of habit, or are you ready to trust more deeply? Maybe it’s time to let go of an outdated debt, a secret, or a situation that drains you. On the flip side, this full moon could bring unexpected financial blessings or an opportunity to deepen a partnership. Open your heart and trust the process, even if it feels a little scary.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, this is your season to shine, but the energy is shifting in a way that asks you to slow down and tune in. Mercury, your ruling planet, and Jupiter are now in Cancer, highlighting your sector of security, money, and values. You’re being invited to reassess your relationship with abundance. Are you seeking external validation, or are you creating from a place of inner peace? Jupiter’s stay here is a cosmic permission slip to dream bigger and trust your worthiness to receive. This week, get clear on what you’re ready to manifest — not just in terms of money, but in how you want to feel day to day. Your self-worth is the currency that fuels your life, Gemini.
The Sagittarius Full Moon on June 11th highlights your sector of partnerships, collaborations, and commitments. This is a moment of truth for your relationships — whether romantic, platonic, or business-related. You might find yourself having important conversations, realizing who’s really in your corner, and letting go of connections that no longer align with your values. Or maybe it’s a commitment to yourself, like no longer settling for less than you deserve. If something feels oﬀ, trust that. If someone uplifts you, cherish that. This full moon is a reminder that you get to choose your people, and your energy is precious. Don’t give it to just anyone.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, your season is almost here, but this week you’re already getting a taste of what’s to come. Mercury and Jupiter are both now in your sign, lighting up your sector of self, identity, and personal power. This is a cosmic rebirth moment for you. If the past few months felt heavy or unclear, consider this your green light to start fresh. You might find yourself feeling more emotionally expressive, more willing to share your story, or more connected to your inner wisdom. Jupiter in Cancer is a big deal — it only happens every 12 years, so embrace the expansive energy it’s oﬀering. What do you want to grow into? Who do you want to become? Start planting those seeds now.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The Sagittarius Full Moon on June 11th activates your sector of wellness, routines, and work-life balance. This is a powerful time to release habits that aren’t helping you grow, whether that’s overworking, procrastinating, or ignoring your body’s needs. You might feel called to switch up your wellness routine, declutter your schedule, or say no to commitments that drain you. There’s a theme of freedom here: liberating yourself from perfectionism, from people-pleasing, from doing the most. What if you allowed rest to be revolutionary? This full moon reminds you that you don’t have to prove your worth — you already are enough.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, this week is giving major heart-opening vibes, but it might come with a side of vulnerability. Mercury and Jupiter are now in Cancer, activating your sector of spirituality, rest, and behind-the-scenes magic. You’re being called to slow down, reflect, and nourish your inner world. This is a great time for meditation, journaling, therapy, or spiritual study — anything that helps you tune into your intuition. Jupiter here will help you trust that your emotions are valid and that your quiet seasons are just as important as your bold, action-packed ones. You don’t have to be “on” all the time, Leo. Let this week be a reset.
The Sagittarius Full Moon illuminates your sector of passion, pleasure, and creativity. It’s time to let your inner child run wild. This full moon is asking: when’s the last time you danced like no one was watching? When’s the last time you flirted just for fun, or created something without worrying if it was “good enough”? Your joy is not a luxury… it’s a necessity. Use this full moon to release any shame or guilt that’s been dimming your light. Say yes to pleasure. Say yes to play. Say yes to the version of you who knows that life is meant to be enjoyed.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, this week is like a cosmic reminder to loosen your grip a bit. Mercury and Jupiter are both in Cancer now, energizing your sector of friendship, community, and long-term dreams. This is an ideal time to reconnect with people who inspire you, or to join groups that align with your values. Jupiter’s energy here is expansive — it’s helping you see the bigger picture of how your personal goals can contribute to collective healing. Don’t get so caught up in the details that you forget the magic of connection. Let yourself dream out loud, Virgo. You’re planting seeds for a more abundant, heart-centered future.
The Sagittarius Full Moon on June 11th lights up your sector of home, family, and emotional roots. This is a deeply personal lunation, inviting you to release family patterns or beliefs that have kept you small. It’s a time to honor where you came from, but also to choose where you’re going. You might feel a strong pull to move, redecorate, or create a space that feels more aligned with your true self. Or maybe you’ll have an important conversation that helps you find closure. Whatever comes up, trust that this is about creating a foundation that feels safe and freeing. Home is a feeling — let this full moon guide you back to that truth.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, this week has a main character energy vibe, but it’s coming in with some unexpected feels. With Mercury and Jupiter now lighting up your career and legacy sector, you’re thinking big — like, “how do I make the impact I’ve been dreaming of for years?” It’s time to expand your network, pitch that idea, or step into rooms you never thought you’d belong in. But it’s also a season of asking yourself: Do I really want to be seen in that room? Or do I crave a diﬀerent kind of success, one that’s nourishing, intimate, and reflective of who I am now? Jupiter in Cancer is going to ask you to slow down and make sure your career goals feel like home. You’re not just chasing a bag — you’re chasing fulfillment. Let this be the week you stop saying yes to things just because they sound impressive.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Then comes the Sagittarius Full Moon on the 11th, and whoa, you’ll feel it in your communication sector. Expect major downloads like that random conversation you have at a coﬀee shop or that tweet you see might spark a whole new philosophy of life. You could also realize you’ve been holding back from expressing your truth because you didn’t want to rock the boat. But this full moon is like, Rock it anyway. Journal. Speak. Share your story. Write that post you’ve been too scared to publish. This is your moment to stop waiting for the perfect words and just say it. Your voice is your superpower now.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, it’s a whole new era, and you’re feeling it deeply. Mercury and Jupiter have entered your expansion sector, and it’s giving, “Time to dream bigger than I ever have before.” You’re being nudged to think globally, to get out of your usual environment, and to say yes to the things that scare you (in the best way). Whether it’s planning a trip, applying for a grant, or launching a creative project, this is your sign to trust that the universe is expanding with you. And with Jupiter here for the next year, the more you take inspired action, the more you’ll manifest doors opening where there were once walls. Just don’t self-sabotage by overthinking — go for it.
The Sagittarius Full Moon lights up your money and values sector, and it’s coming in hot with “let’s get real about what you deserve” energy. If you’ve been undercharging for your work, staying in scarcity mindsets, or doubting your worth, this full moon is the moment to break those chains. You may get a financial windfall, a surprise payment, or even a long-overdue refund. Or you might just feel more confident in your ability to create abundance on your own terms. Don’t sleep on the signs that show up this week — this full moon wants you to know you’re not meant to struggle to earn a living. Trust your talents and watch what flows in.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sagittarius, this week is a full-circle moment for you. Mercury and Jupiter, your ruler, are now in your depth and intimacy sector, and it’s like you’re finally ready to have those conversations you’ve been avoiding. Money, sex, power dynamics — nothing’s oﬀ the table now. This is your time to ask for what you need without apologizing. It’s also about shared resources — are your collaborations and partnerships mutually beneficial, or are you carrying more weight than you should? Jupiter’s here for the next year, so the choices you make now can lead to more freedom and security down the line. Choose wisely.
And yes, the Sagittarius Full Moon on the 11th is in your sector of self — aka, this is your full moon, babe. If you’ve been playing small or dimming your light for anyone, the universe is basically screaming, “Stop that!” This is your moment to shine unapologetically, to reinvent yourself, to say, “This is who I am, take it or leave it.” Think of it as a six-month culmination since the Sag New Moon last year — you’ve been evolving, and now it’s time to own your glow-up. Take up space. Post that photo. Make that announcement. Tell the world who you are and what you’re here to do. You’re the main character now, so act like it.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, Mercury and Jupiter have just entered your partnership sector, and it’s giving major relationship glow-up energy. Whether it’s love, business, or creative collabs, this week is about exploring how to work with people in a way that feels nourishing and mutually supportive. Jupiter’s here for the long haul (the next year!), so the seeds you plant now, whether it’s having a deep convo with a partner or saying yes to a new business opportunity, will blossom over time. Just remember: You don’t have to do it all alone.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The Sagittarius Full Moon on the 11th lights up your healing and closure sector, and it’s like a cosmic permission slip to let that sh*t go. That old wound you keep replaying in your head? It’s time to put it down. The resentment you’ve been holding onto? Release it. You’ve done enough. This full moon is a spiritual reset, helping you see how far you’ve come since December’s Sag New Moon. If you’ve been holding back tears, let them fall. If you’ve been overworking, take a break. This is your soul’s reminder that you’re more than your productivity. Trust that rest is also part of the journey.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, it’s time to get your daily life together. Mercury and Jupiter are now lighting up your wellness and routine sector, and you’re being asked to create systems that actually work for you. Whether it’s decluttering your space, revamping your diet, or finally figuring out a workflow that doesn’t drain you, this is the week to start. Jupiter here for the next year means you’ll see the benefits of small, consistent changes over time — so don’t sleep on the little shifts. Mercury’s here to spark new ideas about how you can simplify your life, and Jupiter’s here to back it up with real growth.
On the 11th, the Sagittarius Full Moon lights up your friendship and community sector, and it’s your cosmic reminder to reconnect. Whether it’s joining a new group, attending a social event, or just DMing someone you admire, this is the moment to expand your network. You could feel a sense of belonging in places you didn’t expect — especially if you let your weird, wonderful, authentic self lead the way. This Full Moon says: Your people are out there, waiting for you to find them. Don’t stay in your comfort zone. Reach out, share your ideas, and let yourself be supported.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, Mercury and Jupiter have entered your creativity and romance sector, and you’re ready to feel alive again. The past few months may have felt heavy — like you were wading through emotional quicksand — but now, the lightness is returning. Jupiter in Cancer is like a warm hug for your inner artist, helping you remember that your joy and creativity matter. It’s time to make art, dance, write, flirt, and let your heart lead. This is your sign to stop waiting for “the right time” and just start doing what lights you up. Jupiter’s here for a whole year, so take the leap!
The Sagittarius Full Moon lights up your career and legacy sector, and it’s a big moment for recognition and release. You might have a project come to fruition, or you could have a sudden realization that you’re ready to leave a certain job, title, or expectation behind. This full moon is like a cosmic megaphone saying, You are enough as you are, and you don’t have to prove your worth to anyone. Whether you’re celebrating a win or letting go of something that no longer aligns, know that this is a turning point. Stand tall in your truth, and let the world see your light.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT