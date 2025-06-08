Your Horoscope This Week: June 8 To 14

Libra, this week has a main character energy vibe, but it’s coming in with some unexpected feels. With Mercury and Jupiter now lighting up your career and legacy sector, you’re thinking big — like, “how do I make the impact I’ve been dreaming of for years?” It’s time to expand your network, pitch that idea, or step into rooms you never thought you’d belong in. But it’s also a season of asking yourself: Do I really want to be seen in that room? Or do I crave a diﬀerent kind of success, one that’s nourishing, intimate, and reflective of who I am now? Jupiter in Cancer is going to ask you to slow down and make sure your career goals feel like home. You’re not just chasing a bag — you’re chasing fulfilment. Let this be the week you stop saying yes to things just because they sound impressive.