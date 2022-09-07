You’re Not Scared Of Failing, You’re Scared Of Succeeding

— How were success and successful people spoken about when you were growing up?

— Did you feel your parents/significant adults in your life were successful?

— When you were younger, what did success mean to you?

— When you were younger, how did the people who you deemed to be successful seem? (i.e. happy, sad, stressed, mean, etc…)

— What does success look/feel/sound like to you now?

— If you achieved this all, what would that mean for your life/friendships/relationships/job/etc?

— What obstacles are in the way of you achieving your goals?

— Who has created those obstacles?

— How will achieving your goals impact your life in a positive way?

— How will achieving your goals impact your life in a negative way? (Spend some time reflecting on this area, will it actually negatively impact your life or is that a story you are telling yourself, how might these thoughts be false, do you have any previous examples of when you thought this way but the negative outcomes didn’t happen?)