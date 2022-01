Mid-Handstand, I Learned The Art Of Failure

In many ways, it still does. I am no longer 14 years old and desperately trying to conceal my stomach in a garish purple leotard. I am a tax-paying adult with a job and a therapist and the ability to recognise when I'm projecting. But the handstand still feels elusive and powerful. Handstands and flips are for the Buffys and Lizzie McGuires and other girlboss heroines of the early 2000s. Doing one shouldn't be an impossibility. I am now someone who can touch my toes AND feel mostly neutral when I look at myself in the mirror. I now exercise for fun, have a proper sports bra and can recognise that learning to do this won't really mean anything but will be incredibly satisfying. So why not try? A new year, physical challenge that has nothing to do with body shape or weight could hardly be harmful.