Why Is It So Embarrassing To Fall Over In Public? A Very Serious Investigation

"If you talk to older adults, a number of them will self-identify as frequent fallers but then they tell me that they fell a lot when they were younger as well," says Rietdyk, prompting her to ask: "Is there some sort of underlying mechanism that predisposes someone to falling that continues throughout the lifespan?" Rietdyk, a professor at Purdue University in Indiana, was intrigued by the number of undergraduates who came to her with stories about falling over. In 2021 she began a 16-week observation study to examine the frequency and circumstance of falls by undergraduate students. In said study (among other things) she observed that several female participants experienced nine or more falls in a single term. All the more reason not to be so embarrassed – seemingly, lots of us trip and fall all the time.