Why Is It So Embarrassing To Fall Over In Public? A Very Serious Investigation

Channelling my inner Jane Fonda , I recently decided to partake in some mid-commute step aerobics and walk up an escalator for once – a rare outing for my quads. Pleased with myself, I set off on the left, at pace. Just a few steps in, I missed one, falling upwards and nearly KO-ing the person next to me with my laptop bag. I grazed both shins on those grooved elevator steps, blood blossoming through my newly laddered tights. For a hot minute, I was lying down, riding the elevator like a bodyboard before an octopus of arms came towards me to help me up, courtesy of kind commuters – which of course made me feel even more bashful. Looking around, I realised the hundred or so people on the escalator opposite had their faces trained towards my awkwardly sprawled body. I could feel the snickers beneath the masks . My cheeks got even hotter under my own as the very specific kind of embarrassment that comes from falling in public spread through me, like my already deepening scarlet shin bruises.