Get Ready, Because Jane Fonda’s Latest Act Is Already Her Biggest Yet

It’s that unmistakable spirit of showing up and speaking out that has long been at the heart of pretty much everything Jane Fonda does. In many ways, Fire Drill Fridays, which are now continuing once a month in California in partnership with Greenpeace, ties together much of the intersectional work she’s been engaged in for decades, “Hanging over every single aspect of our lives is the climate crisis. It impacts the question of war. It impacts the question of women’s empowerment. It impacts everything,” she says. “People can rise up,” she says. “History shows that when enough people decide this is unacceptable and they rise up, they can change history. And that's what I'm trying to do, along with all of the millions of people out here longer than I’ve been, trying to build La Resistance, because we're going to need it if we're going to have a future.”