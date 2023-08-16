How This Archibald Prize-Nominated Artist Is Using Public Murals To Tell Intimate Stories

I find inspiration all over the place — I am lucky enough to share a studio building with many incredible artists, many of whom are established in the mural art space, which is always motivating and inspiring to be around. I'm also very inspired by figurative oil painters — both traditional and contemporary — as this is another big part of my practice. I'm always looking for ways to transfer techniques between these two vastly different mediums. Most of my inspiration comes from the physical and visual world — art or otherwise — more so than music or film. However, I think they still complement one another when I'm looking for inspiration or motivation.