Minimalism — it’s the lifestyle movement du jour. Fuelled in part by the runaway success of Marie Kondo’s book The Life-Changing Art of Tidying Up, which has sold over three million copies, aspirations for a minimalist life are on the rise. Two years after its U.S. debut, the hardcover, Kindle, and Audible editions of Kondo’s manifesto still occupy the top sellers in the home Improvement & Design category on Amazon.
With all this buzz about living well with less, it’s no surprise that it seems like everyone has been on a quest to simplify their lives — myself included. After reading Kondo’s book and many other minimalist-minded tomes, I’ve discovered a few surprising ways to streamline your everyday life.
