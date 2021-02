Like pretty much everyone, I'm overdue for a professional haircut. I recently tried " dusting " at home (removing the bare minimum with haircutting scissors ), but nothing compares to a salon job. Combine dry ends with cold weather and cranked-up central heating and my thick, naturally wavy hair is in need of some TLC. Wonder Water is marketed towards long hair, but there's no reason why it can't be used on short or medium-length hair. Mine is just past my shoulders and screaming out for moisture so I had to give it a go, and I'm very glad I did. I try a handful of different hair products every month — and I'm quite difficult to please — but I've since shelved all of my trusty conditioners hair masks , and repair serums. I'd even say it's on par with most of the sell-out bond-repair treatments out there.