Thanks To The Black In Fashion Council, These Designers Had More Than A NYFW Showcase

According to Duplantier, who launched her brand in 2019, she didn't really know what to expect. “I just pack[ed] my collection on the plane, and [went].” It wasn’t until she got to New York’s Spring Studios and met the other designers in her showroom space that the importance of this opportunity really hit her: “I'm so new, so it was nice to know that people who might've seen my work could come and actually feel and see it.” Though the press has been taking note of Duplantier’s designs since the summer — when Beyoncé’s stylist and the founder of Black Owned Everything Zerina Akers , added her to its directory, thus getting her pieces in front of over 231,000 potential shoppers — the designer still feels like she’s fairly unknown in the industry. With that in mind, getting to meet editors and buyers was invaluable — as was getting to know the other designers.