PSA: eBay Invented A Candle That Smells Like New Sneakers

While we’re happy to know that it will be easier to shop for verified sneakers on eBay, we’re not sure that the candle is going to provide the same satisfaction as a new pair of kicks. (Since the burner is only available via pre-order, we won’t get to sniff it IRL for another six to eight weeks.) There are other candles out there that purport to offer ephemeral environmental scents — everything from a fuel-drum inspired votive that promises to bring “the living room trackside” with smoky notes of pine and fuel to Homesick’s “Friday Night Football” scent , boasting a blend of “leather cleats on fresh-cut grass.” (And, um, don’t forget this wax masterpiece in the shape of a miniature Air Force One .) Will eBay’s take really trick you into thinking you’re opening a crisp shoebox containing the latest sold-out release from Nike? While we can’t say for sure, we do know this: if you’re a true sneakerhead, then you’ll buy two of these — one to burn and one to archive in your collection.