I Tried ALL Of Halsey’s About-Face Makeup & Here Are The Coolest Products

About-Face isn't like any other makeup brand (celeb or otherwise) that I've tried. Maybe it's the fact that the colors are carefully curated. Or, maybe it's the fact that it taps into the artistic and joyful element of makeup that especially appeals to my soul at this point in quarantine. Whatever it is that Halsey's putting in her beauty secret sauce, it's working. Keep reading for my thoughts on every single About-Face product featured in the collection — including selfies, what to buy in every color, and what to skip.At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.