I Tried ALL Of Halsey’s About-Face Makeup & Here Are The Coolest Products

Another day, another celeb-turned-beauty mogul — what's for lunch, am I right? But, something hit different for me when singer-songwriter Halsey announced her foray into the beauty field: About-Face. I was pumped. The artist is not your average star slapping their name on a makeup line, Halsey's actually an enviable expert; famous for doing her own glam that's been featured on everything from album covers (including that turquoise-glitter-flecked eye for Manic) to red carpet events and live performances. In short, she knows a thing or two about beauty.
About-Face isn't like any other makeup brand (celeb or otherwise) that I've tried. Maybe it's the fact that the colors are carefully curated. Or, maybe it's the fact that it taps into the artistic and joyful element of makeup that especially appeals to my soul at this point in quarantine. Whatever it is that Halsey's putting in her beauty secret sauce, it's working. Keep reading for my thoughts on every single About-Face product featured in the collection — including selfies, what to buy in every color, and what to skip.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
