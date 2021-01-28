Colourpop’s Animal Crossing Beauty Collab Is Pure JOY

For most of last year, I enjoyed escaping to a private island surrounded by my closest friends (magically regenerating fruit trees and a pink squirrel) in a world untouched by COVID-19. While that escape was totally virtual, I can now thank cult-favorite beauty brand Colourpop for making a little piece of that fantastical joy a reality: Animal Crossing makeup now exists. The just-dropped collab features a collection of joyously AC-themed tinted lip balms, pinky powder blush compacts, glimmering pots of glitter jelly, and whimsical eyeshadow palettes — and I tried them all.
As an avid Animal Crossing AND beauty stan, this launch is a true intersection of things that I hold near and dear to my heart. Throughout a tough 2020, makeup has been a relished safe haven and creative outlet — all of which makes this feel-good collab an even bigger embodiment of joy and playfulness that all of us could really use right now. Like previous Colourpop drops, it's likely to sell out fast (especially given the brand's accessible price points). However, if you're wondering which products are truly worth your precious Bells, I've got you. Ahead, take a look at images of each of the wondrous beauty goodies IRL along with a selfie from yours truly wearing my absolute faves from the collection.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.