Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Says He Has “Zero Respect” For Her Dad

Normally, an opinion couched by anything along the lines of "because it's a free country" would send us running in the opposite direction. But if we're talking Britney Spears' boyfriend outright calling her dad a "total dick" — *brings hand to heart* — then God bless America.
Following the release of the FX-Hulu documentary Framing Britney Spears, many fans, including big name celebrities, are voicing their support for the pop icon, as well as their dismay and anger at the misogyny and harassment she faced throughout her storied career. After being shared all over social media, #FreeBritney is actually being taken seriously. In light of all the conversation happening online, Spears and her family have kept quiet (for legal reasons, or otherwise) about the singer's personal life. But now, the Sam Asghari, singer's boyfriend of four years, is breaking his silence on his girlfriend's unfair treatment at the hands of her own inner circle and father.
Advertisement
On his Instagram stories on February 9, the actor and Fitness Guy posted a statement criticizing Spears' father, Jamie Spears, for trying to "control" his relationship with Britney.
“Now it’s important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles in our way," Asghari wrote. "In my opinion, Jamie is a total dick. I won’t be going into details because I’ve always respected our privacy but at the same time I didn’t come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom.”
Britney’s man woke up and chose chaos... no choice but to stan pic.twitter.com/igTOf6SHsK— Lauren Zupkus (@laurenzup) February 9, 2021
Jamie has been the subject of public controversy for a while now due to his 13-year conservatorship over his daughter. In Framing Britney Spears, he is painted as an absent father figure who was seemingly trying to help Britney by being granted conservatorship over her health and finances. But, for the past couple of years, many have questioned if his intentions around being a conservator for his 39-year-old daughter are pure, or if he is retaining control because he has something to gain. There's still a lot we don't know about Britney's unique case, but in November 2020, the singer made one thing abundantly clear: “My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father,” Britney’s attorney Samuel D. Ingham III told the Los Angeles judge assigned to her case. “She will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career.” She's held strong to that promise.
Asghari and Britney first met on the set of her 2016 "Slumber Party" music video and starting dating soon after. Interestingly, he wasn't mentioned at all in the documentary, despite being one of the people closest to Britney. Nevertheless, he made a point when the internet was rife with fiery Britney discourse to make his support clear.
"I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves," Asghari told PEOPLE on February 8, ahead of his IG story. "I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."