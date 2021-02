Are Your Sex Toys Putting Your Privacy At Risk?

Brad Haines, the creator of the sex toy security and advocacy platform Internet of Dongs, who goes by RenderMan, has been critical of Mozilla’s *Privacy Not Included guide , especially about the fact that they reach their conclusions by examining the companies’ privacy policies, not by purchasing and using the toys and apps themselves. He also believes that some of the information in this guide might seem scarier than it actually is, and that Mozilla should provide more context around issues like location sharing. The nonprofit reports that all the sex toys they reviewed track users’ locations. Seems shady? In many phones, location permission is necessary to connect to Bluetooth, RenderMan says. “Very few apps I've run across ever actually query the user location, and those that do, are pretty obvious about it,” he notes.