These Sex-Toy Shops Are Already Buzzing With Valentine’s Day Deals

February 14 is fast approaching, and so are these deadlines to score these discounts. To help kick off your sexy shopping spree, we’ve scoped out some of the best up-to-60%-off vibrators, stimulators, and pleasure sets we could find on the virtual shelves. Click ahead and take advantage of these lovey-dovey deals — whether you’re ridin’ solo, coupled up, or simply in love with good bargains this Valentine’s Day.