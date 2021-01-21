These Sex-Toy Shops Are Already Buzzing With Valentine’s Day Deals

Between a rose’s fleeting beauty and a diamond’s eternal life, a sex toy might just be the perfect Valentine’s Day gift compromise — especially when it’s on sale. And if you’re toy-curious — teetering back and forth on the “Do I need a vibrator?” tightrope — then let’s just say that there is no time like the present. Currently, reader-favorite pleasure-purveyors like Ella Paradis, Lovehoney, and Dame Products are docking prices on tons of bestsellers — all in the name of love.
February 14 is fast approaching, and so are these deadlines to score these discounts. To help kick off your sexy shopping spree, we’ve scoped out some of the best up-to-60%-off vibrators, stimulators, and pleasure sets we could find on the virtual shelves. Click ahead and take advantage of these lovey-dovey deals — whether you’re ridin’ solo, coupled up, or simply in love with good bargains this Valentine’s Day.
