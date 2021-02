What Will The Rest Of 2021 Look Like Politically?

There is definitely good news when it comes to the changes in Congress this year: Democrats control both chambers, and there are promising new progressives like Reps. Cori Bush, Jamaal Bowman, and Mondaire Jones among the ranks. Women make up around a quarter of the 117th Congress, which is a record. But there are also members who should never have been sworn in, such as Madison Cawthorn, a Hitler-following conspiracy theorist ; gun-toting Lauren Boebert; and Marjorie Taylor Greene, a vocal advocate of the QAnon conspiracy theory whose resignation Democrats are already demanding. Greene has reportedly “liked” comments on Facebook that threatened violence against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and said the “stage is being set” for the executions of Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama over the Iran Nuclear Deal. This week, she faced more backlash after a video went viral on Twitter of her harassing David Hogg, a gun safety activist and survivor of the Parkland shooting in 2018. In 2022, every member of the U.S. House and one-third of the Senate are up for reelection. Voters should act accordingly, and remove these dangerous lawmakers. “I think that [Greene] needs to be thoroughly condemned and rejected for the harassment,” Kendzior said. “She is clearly a malicious actor, she's somebody who is cruel and has malicious intent and should not be in Congress.”