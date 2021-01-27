PT: “I have a four-year-old daughter, and I’m looking forward to telling her, 'This is what actual leadership looks like. This is what a real president looks like. This is what the first female vice president, and the first Black woman and the daughter of immigrants, looks like.' Also, having a better sense of what normal life is like under a president who has the best interest of the American people at the forefront — that's something that she's never seen while she's been alive. I'm also looking forward to the different policy changes that are coming. I'm looking forward to an immigration bill, in particular, having worked so much in immigration. I'm looking forward to getting back to normal. I think the day my daughter is able to go back to school, I might throw a party — even if it's just a party of two, my wife and I. I'm looking forward to not having to worry, Is she going to be sick? Do I hire a nanny?”