Who’s Who In Joe Biden’s Cabinet — So Far

The nomination of the New Mexico congresswoman is hugely significant since Haaland, a member of the Pueblo of Laguna and the first Native American Cabinet member, would oversee 500 million acres of public land as well as the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Haaland is also a vocal supporter of the Green New Deal and her nomination has been praised by progressives. “Rep. Deb Haaland’s appointment as Secretary of the Interior is a historic moment for every Native American and the Green New Deal movement,” Sunrise Movement Executive Director and co-founder Varshini Prakash said in a statement. “We know that in order to stop climate change, we must return leadership to the native tribes who cared for this land for centuries.”