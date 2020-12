Honestly, “Fuckers” Is Too Kind A Word For Republicans Right Now

What’s not reasonable is tone-policing O’Malley Dillon, or asking her to apologize to anyone. The first woman to manage a successful Democratic presidential campaign, all while taking care of three children and learning that her father was diagnosed with cancer, she owes exactly zero people an apology, and many of her supporters rightly pointed out that if she were a man, her choice of language would not be on anyone’s radar. Those Democrats who say that her words will somehow get in the way of the “unity” and “healing” they’re after have apparently never met a Republican. Republicans will choose whether or not to work with Democrats at exactly the times when it is convenient for them, regardless of f-bombs in interviews. They will continue to do what’s in their own self-interest (and also curse liberally while at it), like protect companies who put their employees at risk for COVID, campaign for Senate on keeping racist baseball team names , and stand behind Trump as he sputters out of control after Biden’s win.