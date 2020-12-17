Honestly, “Fuckers” Is Too Kind A Word For Republicans Right Now

Unfortunately, many who criticized O’Malley Dillon’s words also missed the nuanced point she seemed to be making that while “unity” and “healing” are wonderful things, the reality is that some people in Congress — particularly if Mitch McConnell stays in power — are just not going to go for that. Unity and healing might involve playing some hardball. So, hearing O’Malley Dillon refuse to pretend that all Republicans are worthy of respect after what they’ve put us through feels liberating. Her point, whether you agree or not, seems to be that you don’t have to respect or like your colleagues to negotiate for things that American people need — and that point is not made often enough. The fact that she called them fuckers? She might have been a tad too kind.