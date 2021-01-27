In Case You Doubted That She’s The Worst, Here’s A Video Of Marjorie Taylor Greene Harassing A Parkland Survivor
Just a few weeks into becoming Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was met with more calls for her resignation. This time, Greene faced backlash for the re-emergence of a video in which she is harassing David Hogg — a survivor of the deadly mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The video shows Greene following and taunting Hoggs only weeks after the Parkland, FL shooting occurred.
In footage shared by Fred Guttenberg, a father of one of the students killed in the shooting, Greene is seen following Hogg down the street in Washington D.C, unrelentingly hounding him with questions after leaving the Senate building in 2018.
“Do you not know how to defend your stance?” she said after he refuses to engage with her by walking away. Greene then accuses him of using children to take away her Second Amendment rights. As they cross another block with her trailing behind, she starts to question how Hogg managed to get appointments with 30 senators in addition to “major press coverage.”
Hogg does not respond, and after a minute and a half, she stops following him, turns to the camera, and says: “He’s got nothing to say. Sad. He has nothing to say because there really isn’t anything to say, you guys. He has nothing to say because he’s paid to do this.” Greene then lists who she believes is funding him, including the Women’s March, Everytown for Gun Safety, George Soros, and other alleged liberal organizations.
.@mtgreenee, is this you harassing @davidhogg111 weeks after the Parkland shooting, that my daughter was killed in & he was in? Calling him a coward for ignoring your insanity. I will answer all of your questions in person. Get ready to record again.pic.twitter.com/aQjL74x7kh— Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) January 27, 2021
But this video is just one of numerous accounts about Greene's dangerous harassment tactics that have popped up in the past week alone. A recent CNN review of Greene’s Facebook page revealed posts and comments from 2018 and 2019 in which she encouraged violence against Democrats. During that same period, before she was elected to Congress, Media Matters for America discovered posts from Greene where the congresswoman appears to support a conspiracy theory that the Parkland shooting was staged. And just yesterday, CNN revealed more comments from Greene where she called David Hogg “#littleHitler” and spread a conspiracy that he was a “bought and paid little pawn.”
These are not the only dangerous and disproven conspiracies Greene has spread in recent years: She publicly supports QAnon, claimed that there’s no evidence of a plane crashing into the Pentagon on 9/11, and has frequently pushed deeply antisemitic and anti-Muslim rhetoric, reports The Independent.
Hogg responded to the 2018 video on Twitter and denied receiving funding from Soros for his work as an advocate against gun violence. “Everyday we are forced to act and fight through all our trauma to fight for those that can’t because they were killed due to people like you refusing to do your job and protect kids not guns,” he tweeted.
Prior to this video re-emerging, Hogg joined a number of other justice advocates and Democratic leaders calling for Greene's resignation. The demand to have Greene removed from office heightened after the Capitol insurrection on January 6, where Greene appeared to galvanize rioters by suggesting that the 2020 presidential election was rigged against former president Donald Trump.
Short of a voluntary resignation, the House of Representatives has been empowered by the Constitution to remove members for engaging in “disorderly conduct” so long as it is supported by a two-thirds majority. Currently, there have been no formal motions to expel Greene from office.