The $13 Coconut Lip Gloss Billie Eilish Swears By

Last night, during a virtual chat with fans on Instagram Live, Billie Eilish casually divulged her go-to lip balm: Kopari Coconut Lip Glossy. During the live chat, Eilish casually waved the tube in the air before swiping it on her lips, and before she could put the cap back on, viewers who'd tuned in for the Live were already asking about where they could get their hands on it.
For those unfamiliar, the Kopari Coconut Lip Glossy is a vegan, coconut oil-based lip balm-gloss hybrid formulated with super-nourishing ingredients like olive-based squalane, shea butter, and vitamin E — oh, and did we mention that it's only $13?
Nearly 700 Sephora reviews praise the formula, attesting that it leaves lips silky-soft, hydrated, and non-sticky. Given our love for lip glosses, finding something that we can keep putting on all day that our hair — or face mask — won’t stick to is a huge selling point. Based on the color of the packaging, it looks like Eilish has the Original Lip Glossy which is clear; however, it does also come in Birthday Suit, which is a sheer nude-pink shade. Come February 2, Kopari will also launch Watermelon and Pineapple flavors to round out the Paradise Pout Trio, which will retail for $30 and include the new releases as well as the original coconut.
Eilish tends to keep her makeup looks simple and minimalistic, instead letting her hair or outfit be the center of attention, but even no-makeup makeup looks hinge on cult favorite, never-fail products. So Billie, if you want to drop the rest of your beauty routine in an Instagram Live, we’re all here for it — and ready to take notes.
