Netflix’s The Sandman Promises To Be A Dark Twisted Fantasy With An Amazing Cast

Netflix has acquired the rights to DC’s Sandman and is currently developing the Neil Gaiman comic book into a supernatural action series. The original story follows the Sandman (otherwise known as Morpheus, the Dream King, and Lord of the Dreams), a personification of dreams, as he tries to restore his fallen Dream realm after being held prisoner for almost a century by a group of zealous black magic cultists. His tale is a particularly complicated and lengthy one — it was originally published as a monthly comic and ran for over 75 issues — but that denseness is exactly what makes it a good fit for Netflix. There’s a lot of source material to pull from for the show!