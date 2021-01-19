Everything Coming To Netflix In February 2021

New month, new lineup of exciting new films and TV shows. True to its reputation for delivering nonstop content, Netflix’s February lineup is a perfect mix of old favorites and highly-anticipated originals for subscribers to enjoy from the comfort of their home.
The streaming platform will make good on its promise to premiere exciting new movies every single week of the year starting next month. We’ll finally find out what happens to Lara Jean and Peter’s love story (To All the Boys: Always and Forever), root for or against Zendaya (Malcolm and Marie), and see Rosamund Pike give her intense Gone Girl performance a run for its money (I Care A Lot). And the original series being released in the coming days are just as exciting — you’re bound to fall into the twisty plots of new shows like Firefly Lane, Ginny & Georgia, and Invisible City.
The month might be short, but your personal queue most certainly will not be. Ahead, everything coming to Netflix in February.