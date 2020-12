When she returns stateside, Barbara learns of Diana Prince's famed Lasso of Truth , formed from Aphrodite's girdle. She attempts to get close to Diana so that she can acquire the lasso, and in the process, Barbara becomes increasingly jealous of the demigod; shy and seemingly average, Barbara can't help but envy all of the attention that Diana receives from the world. The plan to own the weapon ultimately fails — it can't be handled by just anyone, after all — and Barbara is overwhelmed by her resentment, and the dark spirit of Urzkartaga completely consumes her. As a result, she makes up her mind to defeat Wonder Woman , sparking a violent rivalry between the former friends.