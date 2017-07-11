We all knew Wonder Woman had the power to strike awe in her enemies. We just didn't realize that her skills would draw the full admiration from a rival in another universe — as in the Marvel one. After Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins' blockbuster strode past Deadpool in domestic box-office rankings over the weekend, Ryan Reynolds had the absolute best response.
"The Merc May Be Filthier, but Her B.O. is Stronger," Reynolds wrote on Instagram (and in case you forgot, one of Deadpool's nicknames is "The Merc with the Mouth"). "Congrats #WonderWoman #BoxOfficeBoss."
Not just anyone could get away with posting the image he did: the Marvel character's hands making a heart around a necklace displaying the DC character's "W" emblem. But since Deadpool is all about breaking the fourth wall, this makes sense. The official Deadpool Twitter account also posted the same comment and image, which raises the question of whether this comment came from Reynolds himself or from a clever person in marketing who wanted to get a little ride on Diana's coattails. We hope it's the former. It's so much more pleasant to think of this as a man congratulating a woman for beating him fair and square.
Wonder Woman has earned $368,473,296 at the domestic box office, ranking 34 in the all-time domestic list, above Deadpool (No. 38), which earned $363,070,709 domestically last year. The Amazonian goddess hasn't conquered all just yet, though. As Entertainment Weekly pointed out, Deadpool is ahead of WW in the global box office by $783 million to $746 million. Experts speculated to The Hollywood Reporter that the character's unfamiliarity in foreign markets, combined with Gadot's status as a newcomer, may be to blame for a slightly slower box office overseas. Give her time. We suspect she'll have them all in her lasso eventually, and then maybe Gadot can get the paycheck she deserves too.
