The movie currently currently scores 94% on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, which gives a comprehensive snapshot of how well a title is being received. Many critics are shouting out how much better Wonder Woman is than its fellow DC Comics flicks — which tend to be overstuffed with laughable writing, a barrage of special effects, and monotonous action scenes. The Hollywood Reporter says that Wonder Woman "breaks the genre mold" and calls it "an anomaly within the DC Universe," while Variety hails it as "a welcome respite from DC's house style of grim darkness." The New York Times' acerbic A.O. Scott writes, "It feels less like yet another installment in an endless sequence of apocalyptic merchandising opportunities than like ... what's the word I'm looking for? A movie. A pretty good one, too." Perhaps the the Los Angeles Times put it best: "This Wonder Woman doesn’t just save the world; if the gods are willing, she may yet save a billion-dollar movie franchise."