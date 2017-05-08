Spidey Who? Wonder Woman Slays In New Sneak Peek

Welcome to superhero season, folks. We've got Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in theaters now, and Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Homecoming landing in July. With all due respect, though, we're really just biding our time 'til our girl Wonder Woman hits the cineplex. (That's happening on June 2, by the way.)
It turns out Gal Gadot wasn't merely at last night's MTV Movie & TV Awards to freeze out host Adam DeVine's lame jokes. A commercial break during the awards ceremony treated viewers to the final trailer for Wonder Woman, which stars Gadot as the headstrong but compassionate Themysciran princess who needs to school Chris Pine on ending World War I and showing those Central Powers who's boss.
Dubbed "Rise of the Warrior," the film preview shows Wonder Woman (real name: Diana) as a young girl who is desperate to get a shield and be a badass.
"Fighting does not make you hero," her Amazon mother, Queen Hippolyta (Connie Nielsen), notes. Quick: Someone tweet that to POTUS.
But, hey, there's just no stopping some people. Gadot's grown-up Diana leaps into action (literally) after saving Pine's Captain Steve Trevor. Once he tells her about the destruction happening in the war-torn real world, she feels compelled to join the fight. Just as well: She's the only person in possession of the Lasso of Truth, some bullet-rebounding bracelets, and a "God Killer" sword, to say nothing of her ability to punch through stone while rock-climbing.
After a pit stop in London to prep (and offer up a shopping montage which explains why Wonder Woman wears a skimpy, leg-baring costume when fighting), it's off to No Man's Land, the area caught between the warring trenches. Wonder Woman strides across the battlefield and goes after villains General Erich Ludendorff (Danny Huston) and Dr. Poison (Elena Anaya), while Steve does some stuff with a fighter plane and a gun.
Long story short: We're pumped.
Watch the trailer below.
