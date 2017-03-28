From an alliance with Iron Man to a dramatic Staten Island Ferry incident, the latest Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer is bursting with details for the next film. But one aspect that’s conspicuously absent from the latest clip? Mary Jane, the Lois Lane to Peter Parker’s Superman, the Pepper Potts to his Iron Man.
It seems like only yesterday, a timid Tobey Maguire was making movie history by kissing Kirsten Dunst’s Mary Jane upside down. But who’s poised to take over the illustrious role of Spidey’s girlfriend in 2017? And will there ever be a better kiss?
In December, we thought we had our casting answer: Zendaya. After Zendaya joined the cast, speculation about her role as Mary Jane blossomed — which the actress promptly squashed.
In an interview with ET, Zendaya shut down rumors, saying, "Well, I'm not Mary Jane unfortunately, but I am in the movie which is exciting. My character's name is Michelle.”
And while Zendaya may not make a big appearance in this new trailer, she had a brief stint in the initial Spider-Man: Homecoming teaser. In the cafeteria, Zendaya’s character calls Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and his friend Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) losers.
Not much of a lovey-dovey interaction, eh?
When describing her character to The Hollywood Reporter, Zendaya said, “My character is not romantic. My character is like very dry, awkward, intellectual and because she’s so smart, she just feels like she doesn’t need to talk to people, like ‘My brain is so far ahead of you that you’re just not really on my level.’ So she comes off very weird. But to me, she is very cool because she’s deep. She’s always thinking about something, always reading.”
That said, we do have a lead about Peter Parker’s new love interest, and it’s not Zendaya. It’s not even Mary Jane!
For a brief moment in the new trailer, Peter leans in for a kiss with Liz Allan (Laura Harrier). In the comic books, Peter pines after popular girl Liz for years, but bad timing gets in the way of their romance. Instead, Liz marries Peter Parker’s best friend, who later becomes the Green Goblin. Talk about a complicated love story.
Given the evidence, it looks like Spider-Man will finally have his chance with Liz Allan in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Who needs Mary Jane, anyway?
