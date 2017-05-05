It should surprise no one that Wonder Woman is kind of a badass. Okay, so she's a total badass. In Warner Bros.' new clip from the upcoming DC flick, Gal Gadot's superheroine just proved she can take on anything — including a slew of bullets. Chris Pine's Steve Trevor certainly seems grateful that she can.
Wonder Woman will provide an origin story for the iconic heroine, who already was the best part of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The new film will show a young Diana training to become the powerful warrior she is remembered for alongside her fellow women of the Amazon. When she meets American pilot Steve, he warns her that World War I is raging outside of the jungle. Diana, seeing injustice in the world, decides to join the fight.
And thank God she does, because Steve could definitely use some help thwarting the bad guys. In the new clip, Steve and Diana are cornered in an alleyway by some hat-wearing, gun-slinging villains who demand Steve hand over a notebook. Steve refuses, then tells Diana to "stand back." Fortunately, she doesn't — because her arm deflects the bullet that would have ended up in poor Steve's stomach.
I'm pretty sure that's the last time Steve tells Diana to do anything ever again.
A fun fact about fight scenes like the one above? Gadot had to reshoot some of them when she was five months pregnant. Entertainment Weekly reported that the actress had to return to set to shoot several scenes, opting to use special effects to hide her pregnant stomach. That involved putting a cut-out green triangle on her belly, which would be edited out in post. The actress told EW:"On close-up I looked very much like Wonder Woman," said Gadot. "On wide shots I looked very funny, like Wonder Woman pregnant with Kermit the Frog."
Wonder Woman flies into theaters June 2.
