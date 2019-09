Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is on pace to make up to $170 million on its opening weekend and become the best pre-summer debut ever, beating the previous record, set by Hunger Games. And it’s doing all this while sporting a whopping 30% rating on Rotten Tomatoes So lots of people want to see Batman and his super frenemy throw each other through walls. But many more people want to do things other than see Batman v Superman, because it clearly has issues With that in mind, we’ve compiled a helpful list of three things you can watch that will allow you to stay culturally relevant without having to, you know, see the movie.Ben Affleck, when asked about the hideous reviews the film has received, did not make a happy face. He’s not quite at the level of cultural cachet achieved by Sad Keanu or Crying Jordan, but he’s getting there. The original video helpfully attaches a few headlines and a wonderful Simon and Garfunkel song to Affleck looking a little…less than thrilled about how the movie’s being received.