A Lannister Narrates This Adorable Game Of Cuteness

Charles Dance who played Tywin Lannister in Game of Thrones, has lent his narrating skills to the National Geographic animal survival series Savage Kingdom, and Mashable has just put out a newer, much cuter version of the show.
The original series is described by National Geographic as "2,000 miles of remote African savanna...governed by competing clans of ruthlessly proficient predators. Their survival depends on herds of powerful prey. Each day's a life and death struggle. This season who will survive?" The drama of the landscape only increases with the sound of Dance's resounding and theatrical voice...which makes it all the better when paired instead with adorable kittens, puppies, guinea pigs, and rabbits in Savage Cuties.
The Mashable parody has four episodes, each narrated by Dance about the same life-and-death struggle, just much fluffier. "All will fight, but only one will rule...or maybe all will just cuddle," reads the show's description. Don't let the cuteness fool you: A lot goes down in the first season. Family ties are tested, kingdoms are questioned, kittens are wrestled.
And you have to admit, Dance's voice makes everything sound ten times more dramatic and suspenseful. Just listen:
With different factions vying for power and families filled with betrayal, one can't help but think of Dance's other show, Game of Thrones. For anyone who can't handle the violence in the hit HBO series, Savage Cuties might be a touch more enjoyable.
So far, it's only in its first season. Will there be a season two? We can see the fandoms now: Instead of the House of Lannister, Tyrell, or Arryn, it will be Saba the Leopard Queen, Sekekama the Colossal King, and Zalika the Outlaw Queen.
For the sake of being able to watch cute animal videos narrated by Charles Dance, we hope so.
