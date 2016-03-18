When we were last in Matt Murdock's (Charlie Cox) Hell's Kitchen, things were feeling a bit triumphant. Wilson Fisk had been destroyed. Matt, Foggy (Elden Henson), and Karen (Deborah Ann Woll) were swimming in clients. It seemed that, for now, the neighborhood was safe from larger organized crime, though still riddled with small incidents.
But that's all about to change. As we see in the first few episodes of season 2, the remaining crime families want to reclaim Fisk's throne for themselves. And, on top of all that, there's a new Daredevil copycat — someone they call the Punisher (Jon Bernthal).
Episode 1
There’s a heat wave in Hell’s Kitchen, so everyone’s kind of stressed out. We hear gunshots and are immediately drawn into a sequence that finds Daredevil catching several bad guys and dropping them at the feet of the police. Kind of like when your cat brings you a mouse!
Foggy and Matt are walking to the office. Foggy reveals that he’s sore from going out dancing with a girl the night before. However, as is so often the case, his date ended with a hug and little promise of a second outing. He says the problem is that he doesn’t have a wingman and begs Matt to come out with him, pausing for a moment to clean some blood off the back of Matt’s head.
He tells Matt that Karen’s been asking questions about all the injuries, but apparently he tells her that Matt has a drinking problem. “It’s more plausible than you put on a devil suit and beat the shit out of strangers.” He reminds Matt that it’s not just his problem anymore. Now that Foggy knows, he’s concerned about how Matt’s vigilante business may affect their law practice if he’s ever caught. But Matt argues that his moonlighting fills in the shades of gray for their legal work.
Once they’re in the office, Karen has a room full of clients on her hands. Business is apparently booming. She gives them the rundown for their morning appointments, and we get the impression that perhaps the lawyers aren’t really making a lot of money from the practice. One client paid them with a box of bananas and a strawberry-rhubarb pie. Karen’s trying to break it to them that they are broke. “As in literally no money.” Matt says they’ll manage. “I don’t know how, but we will.” In the meantime, they have lots of snacks — “and each other.”
We cut to a car pulling into a garage, and a man exits. He passes through into a secret back room, where other men in suits are socializing. They’re celebrating the success of their family and taking a moment to reflect that there was once a time when the Irish owned Hell’s Kitchen. “We had the whole bloody city at our beck and call,” he tells them. But Wilson Fisk had taken their status from them. “Now the Devil’s taken him down. That gentleman has provided us with a singular opportunity,” he says. Not to mention that the Russians are dead and the other families seem to have disappeared. In a triumphant speech, he says it’s time to make Hell’s Kitchen theirs again. Then he gets shot in the head! What! Now everyone’s shooting their guns. Lots of Irish gangsters are dying. We don’t see who’s responsible.
At Josie’s, Foggy, Matt, and Karen are shooting pool. Karen’s helping Matt line up his shot. She’s very handsy, and there’s definitely a crush brewing on her side, though it’s hard to tell if it’s reciprocated. Matt senses a quickened heartbeat from a man nearby. He asks Foggy if he knows the guy, and he doesn’t. Matt realizes that not only is the guy's adrenaline high, his finger’s tapping a trigger on a gun in his jacket. He approaches the guy at the bar, who reveals that his name is Grotto and he’s there to talk to Matt and Foggy. He recounts the Irish gang massacre. “We were hit by an army,” he says. He seems to be the only survivor from the attack and wants the lawyers to put him in a witness protection program. They agree to look into it for him, just as Grotto falls to the ground. Karen finds he’s been bleeding from his side from the attack.
Police have arrived on the scene of the Irish massacre, and we see it’s quite the bloodbath. Foggy and Matt show up, too, and ask a cop they know for details of what happened. While the cop and Foggy banter, Matt’s using his super-hearing to listen to details about the case. Foggy mentions they may have a new client who can provide information. Brett tells them they think there’s a para-military type of organization who’s made a few similar strikes in the city. “This is worse than what happened to the Dogs of Hell,” Matt hears. Brett tells them they should turn over their witness. “Hell’s Kitchen is about to explode.”
Karen’s at the hospital waiting for Grotto to wake up. When he does, he insists he can’t stay, since he’s got a target on him. She tries to convince him that they could pretend to be other people. “Your name is Steve Schafer and I am your wife Isabel. You got into a bar fight defending my honor.” She’s already told the nurse this story and it seemed to work. He tells her she doesn’t have the balls for what’s coming. “Slide into bed, sweetheart, and settle in,” Karen retorts. “Because I am the best chance you’ve got right now.” Damn, Karen! Good for you.
It’s nightfall, and there’s a gun deal going down by the river. Daredevil’s there banging skulls, but spares the gun salesman so he can grill him about the Irish massacre. After some literal arm twisting, he tells Matt that what he’s seeing is an uprising of gangs trying to claim what Fisk left behind. He also says the military-style weapons are coming from a warehouse in the Meatpacking District.
Foggy tries to get into a Dogs of Hell hangout to talk to a guy named Smitty. He goes in, and a doorman blocks the door behind him. That doesn’t seem like a good sign. Smitty’s cronies rough him up a bit as he pleads to see Smitty for just five minutes, claiming he’s an old friend. Smitty’s dead now, so that doesn’t work. But he reveals he also helped Pope, which gets him a free pass. More importantly, he learns that Smitty and his crew were all killed in an ambush — likely the same people who attacked the Irish.
Matt heads to the Meatpacking warehouse where, in between butchered animals, hang several men. He sees that one of them is still alive and tries to get him down. The man tells him it’s not a large group, but just one man who’s causing all this damage.
At the hospital, a man is on the hunt with an assault weapon. Karen and Grotto flee as the guy starts just blindly shooting in the direction of everyone running away. They run down the stairs and outside into a car. Karen speeds off, but gunshots continue to come through her windows. Enter: Matt, who’s now wrestling the gunman on the roof of the hospital. He shoots Matt, who falls off the building.
Episode 2
Police are taking evidence at the hospital crime scene. Foggy’s on the phone with Karen, who’s at the precinct with Grotto. He tells her to stay there and not to let anyone talk to Grotto until he gets there. Foggy hears on a police scanner that there were gunshots earlier on the roof, so he runs up to the tops of a couple buildings to see if there’s any sign of Matt. He sees Matt unconscious and bleeding from his mouth.
Back at Matt’s apartment, Foggy has put him on the couch. He’s awake and asking for aspirin. Foggy suggests a psych eval instead. Matt wants to get back out there and find the shooter, but Foggy’s insisting Matt chill out and rest awhile. In fact, he’s kind of sick of this Daredevil thing, and suggests his friend take a permanent break from his superhero gig.
At the police station, Grotto and Karen are waiting for questioning. Foggy arrives and starts grilling their client. Why did Grotto say there was an army attacking the Irish when it’s really just one guy? Grotto says he didn’t believe it was true at first. An officer comes in and brings some clothes for Grotto to change into, and takes Karen and Foggy outside to go over the details of their client's witness protection. The cop advises them to take whatever deal is offered, because this mystery hitman is a psycho.
The officer brings up a good point: This lone gunman isn’t all that different in his approach from Daredevil. They’re two sides of the same coin. Apparently copycats are popping up all over Hell’s Kitchen; the officer calls them “Devil worshippers.” But this one’s bad news.
The district attorney shows up at the precinct to talk to Foggy and Karen. She orders that Grotto be prepped for transport and says that her office will be taking over his case. But Foggy threatens to call the Department of Justice and report her antics. “Cut the shit, lady,” he tells her. I love when Foggy wins!
The DA wants Grotto to wear a wire in conversation with a man named Edgar Brass, a drug dealer. But Grotto thinks that would make him a dead man. Still, he knows his other option is facing this solo gunman — whom they now call the Punisher — so he has to agree to do it.
Back at his apartment, Matt’s hearing is ultrasensitive. He can’t even turn on the tap without giving himself a crushing headache. Then his hearing goes out completely, and he starts bleeding from his nose. He’s freaking out and tries screaming. Even that doesn’t register.
At a pawn shop, the Punisher asks for an NYPD mobile communications rig that picks up tactical frequencies. The shop owner is reluctant, but once he sees how much cash the Punisher has, he presents him with a stolen rig from an officer’s car. The Punisher also wants the video tapes from the shop and the double-barrel gun from behind the counter. His business is done, but as he’s walking out, the pawn shop owner suggests maybe he’d be interested in some child pornography. That stops the Punisher in his tracks. He grabs a baseball bat and goes after the owner. He’s really not all that different from Daredevil then — at least morally.
Matt’s hearing seems to have returned, much to his relief. Karen shows up at his apartment, shaken up from the events at the hospital. Matt hugs her. She confronts him on his mysterious injuries and tells him that he can be honest with her about whatever’s really going on with him. Then, on to business. She fills him in on the Grotto situation and how everyone’s calling their mystery man the Punisher. “Maybe we created him. All of us,” Karen says, suggesting that Daredevil was probably the catalyst for men like the Punisher, “Men who think that the law belongs to them.”
Following his encounter with the Punisher, Matt brings his suit and mask to Melvin to repair them. Melvin assesses the damage and suggests that maybe the Punisher could have killed him but chose not to, based on where the bullets are. And since the crack to the mask is so bad, Melvin will need a couple days to make him a new one. In the meantime, he can’t guarantee Matt’s safety.
Matt goes back to the crime scene to see if he can find any clues about who the Punisher might be. His heightened sense of smell leads him to an apartment building, where he can now hear a police scanner. He goes inside and barges into an apartment — the Punisher’s house.
The Dogs of Hell are disposing of a dead body at a garage. The Punisher shows up to kill them. So thorough, this guy!
It’s time for Grotto to do his wire surveillance on Brass. He’s feeling nervous about it, so Foggy and Karen have to do some reassuring. Just get the info and then you can be on your way to sunny Florida, friend! He asks Karen for a good luck kiss, but she gives him the finger instead. He goes out into an alleyway, where he’s supposed to meet Brass, but it becomes clear the DA has alternate plans to use Grotto as bait for the Punisher. A truck approaches and the officers shoot, but the Punisher isn’t in it. He’s on the roof of a nearby building.
On the roof, Daredevil shows up to fight. The officers see them, and the DA instructs the cops to shoot both targets. The pair's battle causes them to cave through a window and onto the ground. They circle each other, and Matt’s hearing starts to go again.
Foggy runs out to the scene, but discovers, along with the police, that both Daredevil and the Punisher are gone.
Episode 3
We’re in a dream. “Stay down, Matty. Don’t get up. You need rest,” a nun tells the kid version of Matt. She’s wringing a towel of water, but blood is coming out. Matt wakes up in his Daredevil getup, tied completely in chains on the ledge of a Manhattan skyscraper. The Punisher sits with him, drinking a cup of coffee. “Good morning, sunshine,” he says.
The DA is pissed that her sting operation didn’t work. Karen’s pissed because the DA used her client as bait and is now suggesting that any pushback about her tactics would only end badly for them. Grotto calls Karen at the office. She insists they had no idea what the DA was planning, but he doesn’t believe her. He tells her go to to hell, as he won’t be needing their services anymore.
The Punisher is talking to Daredevil, whom he’s taken to calling “Red.” Matt asks him why he didn’t take his Daredevil mask off. “I don’t give a shit who you are,” the Punisher explains. Matt wonders why he’s still alive, to which the Punisher says nothing. He reveals he has military-grade weapons. Daredevil asks him what he plans on doing with them. “I’ll do what’s required.” Matt tries to tell him he could walk away from all this, but the Punisher isn’t having any of that. Matt tries digging, asking questions about his life. Maybe he was once a soldier? That seems to strike a chord. “Soldiers, we don’t wear masks. We don’t get that privilege,” he tells Matt. He also says that nothing Daredevil’s doing in the streets is working, so the Punisher has no choice but to kill people. I’m also enjoying the way he makes fun of Daredevil’s costume.
But then the Punisher gets a little mean. “You’re a half measure. You’re a man that can’t finish the job. I think you’re a coward.”
Foggy goes to the hospital looking for Claire, the nurse who helped Daredevil with so many of his earlier injuries. He wants to know if Matt’s come in, but she says she hasn’t seen him. Plus, she’s too busy to care. She even enlists Foggy in helping her with some patients. They talk about how there’s been an uptick in gang violence lately.
A man comes up to the roof where Daredevil and the Punisher are having their therapy session, and the Punisher’s able to convince him he’s just up there having a smoke and that his sister lives in the building. We learn the Punisher’s real name is Frank. After the man leaves, they resume arguing about the morality of killing bad guys and whether they have the right to kill anyone at all. Matt tells Frank he’s a nutjob. “You think God made you a one-man firing squad.”
Karen goes to the assistant DA and tries to blackmail him into getting Grotto the witness protection he was guaranteed. The ADA kicks her out.
A fight has broken out in the emergency room between members of rival gangs, which Foggy’s able to break up by reminding them that they’d both go to jail if they continued. “You’ve got face tattoos, friend. That’s like advertising you know what prison meatloaf tastes like.” Claire’s impressed, but only momentarily, because she realizes she now owes Foggy a favor. She checks the hospital records throughout the city and confirms Matt hasn’t checked in anywhere.
Frank’s got Grotto up on the roof. He’s punching him in the face, and eventually gets him to confess to killing two people. This is all an attempt to convince Daredevil to kill someone, but it doesn’t seem to be working. So now Frank gives him a choice: Shoot Grotto or shoot the Punisher. Matt pleas, insisting he’ll deliver Grotto to the police himself. Daredevil shoots his gun at his chains to break himself free and charges toward the Punisher, who shoots Grotto in the chest before getting tackled. Grotto is dying. Frank is back up and launching grenades at a Dogs of Hell hangout. Daredevil tries to stop him, as the gang members arm themselves and, spotting Frank on the roof, make their way over to get revenge. Daredevil knocks him out.
Matt carries an unconscious Punisher down into the building to a freight elevator. The Dogs of Hell approach, and Daredevil has no choice but to take them all on. This shouldn’t be a problem, as evidenced by pretty much every other group he’s had to fight. Several exhausting minutes later, it seems he’s taken them all down — only to find a few more lingering down the stairs. No worries. He handles it.
In the final scene, Karen’s looking through some case files and medical records. She holds up an X-ray of a skull — that we recognize as the Punisher’s symbol.
Episode 4
We open on a funeral for a fallen Irish gangster. This guy Finn shows up, who’s angry because the Punisher stole millions of dollars from him and killed his son. Then Finn STABS one of the Irish guys in the head. After he’s done, he takes a swig of whiskey and vows to do whatever it takes to find the man responsible. In other words, he mad.
Now the Irish are all over town, asking guys at gunpoint for information on the Punisher. And they are just real liberal with shooting people. They find Frank’s apartment, but no money. Inside, Finn sees something pinned to a map. “That’s who you are,” he says, even though no one knows what he’s talking about just yet. They leave, taking Frank’s dog with them. Frank watches from a nearby car, and now every inch of me is wishing this would turn into John Wick.
Karen shows up at Matt’s apartment to pick him up for Grotto’s funeral. She helps him tie his tie. Any excuse to get close, huh Karen? I don’t blame you.
At the funeral, which only Matt, Foggy, and Karen attend, the priest talks about how Grotto would often show up for Sunday mass, emptying crumpled-up hundreds in hopes of redemption for his gang work. As the service wraps up, Matt hangs back to talk with the priest, who assures him that Grotto’s death wasn’t Matt's fault. The priest asks him what he’s looking for. “Forgiveness,” he says, “for not doing more.” Matt knows he’s doing everything he can to help his city, but he can’t shake the guilt. The priest advises that guilt can be a good thing, and that it means his work is not yet finished.
Karen’s explaining to Matt and Foggy about the Punisher’s files we glimpsed earlier. She thinks Frank’s skull X-ray was given to her intentionally as a clue that the DA is trying to cover up a scandal. Matt and Karen have another flirty moment. It’s just another stop on the “will they, won’t they” train. Foggy calls Matt into the other room, insisting they start on a non-criminal case that came their way about a landlord. While they’re talking, Karen slips out with the files. Now Matt’s gotta find her before she does something crazy!
But first, Daredevil’s gotta pick up his reinforced suit and mask from Melvin.
Karen’s at an office building asking for George Bach. “Are you one of them?” he asks. He seems scared. She wants to know why he was fired from Metro General Hospital. He starts telling her about the Punisher’s X-ray, and how he was a “total vegetable” after the bullet went through his head. He explains that there were “suits” there when they pulled the plug — but then his heart started back up again. Within 10 minutes of being awake, Frank apparently told George, “Take me home.” George obliged, and he got fired for it. She wants to know the address where he took Frank.
Frank’s at a carnival, watching the carousel. As soon as the carnival shuts down and the lights go out, some of the Irish gang members show up. “You wanna come with us, or you wanna make a mess?” they ask him. He obviously chooses the mess. He shoots a few of them, then Finn rolls up with a couple more guys. They taze Frank and he falls to the ground.
At a murder scene, Daredevil asks for information as to whether or not the Punisher was involved. The cop tells him to stay out of it, as he’s making it harder for them. “You’re the problem,” the cop tells him. “Because of you, the uniform means dick. Cops are no longer preventing crime. They’re just chasing it.” Daredevil says he’s on their side, but the officer disagrees. “You’re on your own side.”
Daredevil’s at the carnival asking a dying gangster who was responsible for the bloodshed. He confirms it was the Punisher, who’s now in Irish custody. We cut to Finn, who’s got Frank tied up. “You’re dying tonight. The hole’s been dug,” he tells him. Oh, and he wants his money back. He also thinks the Punisher’s actions are a sign of a man seeking retribution. Frank gets in a good headbutt. Now Finn’s reaching for a drill, and he’s putting it right through Frank’s leg.
Then they bring in his dog. Finn says he’ll torture the dog if he doesn’t get his money back. That breaks him. Frank tells them the money is in a van in Hell’s Kitchen, and the dog goes unharmed.
Karen breaks into Frank’s former home. She’s poking around, and we see a child’s bedroom. She picks up a book that reads, One Batch, Two Batch, Penny and Dime. We see pictures of Frank’s time as a marine, kissing his wife, and other personal effects.
A couple of Irish guys go to the van and call Finn to tell them they’ve got the case of money. They open it up, and it explodes. In that time, Frank has taken out a blade hidden inside his bandaged arm and cut himself free. Now he’s got a gun aimed at Finn. “Who was there that day? Who killed my family?” Frank demands. Finn replies, “Who cares?” And he’s dead. Daredevil’s on the scene now, too. “They’re gonna pay. Every single goddamn one of them,” he tells his red friend. He agrees, but says tonight isn’t the best time for it.
Karen holds up a framed picture of Frank at a carousel with his wife and two kids. She’s startled by the sound of a van pulling up to the house.
Daredevil is helping a limping Punisher through a cemetery, where they eventually rest. Frank says he was wrong about Matt “being a pussy,” and that he’d make “a hell of a marine.” Matt asks him what the rhyme means, the one from the children’s book, about “One Batch, Two Batch, Penny and Dime.” He admits it was his kid’s favorite book. He talks about the day he flew home from being on active duty, and how he went to his daughter’s school to surprise her. The teacher was taking a video of their joyful reunion, and everyone was crying. He recounts how he went home, and his wife and son were there waiting for them. But he was so tired. He couldn’t do anything. His daughter asked him to read her the book, and he said no. He’d read to her tomorrow night. But that’s when he thought there would be a tomorrow for them. “I think I’m done, Red. I think I’m done,” he says.
Brett and the cops show up and arrest Daredevil. Matt insists the cops take credit for capturing the Punisher. “People have to know the system works,” Matt says, obviously taking to heart the criticisms from the officer earlier. So they let him go.
At Josie’s, Matt, Foggy, and Karen are watching a news clip of the arrest of Frank Castle — the Punisher. Brett is credited for the arrest. They cheers to a “safe Hell’s Kitchen,” and Foggy goes to get them some shots, leaving our maybe lovebirds alone. Karen seems stressed out, so Matt rubs her arm. Whoa! Then asks about her family. Foggy’s getting ready to leave. “Careful, Matt. Keep going like this and you might just end up happy.” Outside the bar, it’s pouring rain. Karen grabs Matt’s hand and offers to walk him home. Outside of his apartment, Matt runs his finger up Karen’s right arm. She’s thoroughly enjoying it. When he reaches her face, he pulls her in for a kiss. “Can I take you to dinner?” he asks. “Yes,” she answers hastily. Then they say goodnight. Karen gets in a cab, and Matt heads upstairs. He grabs a beer out of the fridge and has one of those big goofy smiles on him. His glee is interrupted when he suddenly pulls out a knife. Elektra is on the couch. “Hello, Matthew.”
Episode 5
So, how exactly does Elektra know Matt? Flashback to 10 years ago, when he and Foggy were crashing a fancy party. Matt’s about to get thrown out when Elektra says, “He’s with me.” They leave the party in an expensive red car, which she reveals is stolen.
Through a series of flashbacks, we see that in fact their entire relationship has been marked by bad behavior. We see a time when Matt takes Elektra to his father’s old boxing gym. She throws some kicks and punches his way to see if he’s actually blind. They engage in some serious combat, then start making out. It’s the weirdest foreplay of all time. I’m also very concerned about them doin’ it on the floor of a boxing ring that hasn’t been cleaned in years. In another, more important flashback, we see them breaking into a house. They’re full-on in love at this point. They’re snacking on cheese, planning their lives together, breaking glasses just because they can.
They hear a noise, and Matt says they should go. But Elektra insists on checking it out herself. That’s when we learn that Elektra has brought him to the home of Roscoe Sweeney — the man who killed Matt’s father. They tie Roscoe to a chair and Matt punches him until he’s nearly dead. Elektra tells him to kill Sweeny, but Matt doesn’t have it in him. Instead, he calls the police to report the capture of a wanted felon, and Elektra is straight-up disgusted. We get the impression that this was the end of their romance.
Today, though, she’s sitting on Matt’s couch, having broken into his apartment. She’s in town for a meeting with the Roxxon Corporation, which holds most of her father’s wealth, and she wants Matt to be her lawyer when she meets with them. But he refuses. He’s obviously really angry at her, even after all these years. He tells her to leave.
Karen comes into the office with coffee for everyone, and it’s incredibly awkward and obvious that something happened between her and Matt last night. She’s angry about the way the media is portraying the Punisher as a deranged lunatic, and not being sympathetic — or thorough for that matter — about what happened to him and his family. Matt and Foggy are confused about her mention of Frank’s family, so she admits she broke into his house. She shows them a picture of Frank and his family that she stole. Their reprimanding is interrupted by a call from the bank. Someone’s made a huge deposit into their account. Yeah, we can safely assume that someone is Elektra. Matt heads out to handle that bullshit.
After he leaves, the assistant DA shows up asking for all the files on the Grotto case. Only problem is, he doesn’t have a subpoena. Foggy’s standing his ground about not handing over anything without official paperwork. I really love these Foggy, put-him-in-his-place moments! Later, Foggy’s having a drink with Marcy at Josie’s. She tells him the DA has her sights on the mayor’s office, using Frank Castle as a platform.
Matt ends up going to Elektra’s meeting at the Roxxon Corporation, but in total Daredevil fashion, he attends by hanging out on the roof of a nearby building. That way he can hear everything without actually being present. Their meeting is disrupted by a series of frantic phone calls. There’s a bug in the Roxxon server, and they need to reschedule their meeting.
Thoroughly pissed off about the portrayal of Frank — and perhaps missing her late reporter friend, Ben Urich — Karen goes to the Bulletin editor and complains that they’re lying by omission about the Punisher. He agrees to let her research their archives if they can run the exclusive on what she finds. “Somewhere Ben Urich is looking down and getting a real kick out of all this,” he says. But these archives are actually just a disorganized stack of papers. There’s no digital record. How is she even gonna find anything?
Three hours later, the editor comes to check on her. It’s still unclear why she can’t just get into the deep cuts of a Google search, but here we are. The editor suggests that if the murder of Castle’s family isn’t in any of the papers, it’s because someone wants to cover it up. Cleavers. They find a small clip about a Dogs of Hell and Kitchen Irish gang war in Central Park. They realize his family was killed as part of the gang crossfire. No wonder Frank’s so mad at them.
But no time for that now. Karen’s got a date! She and Matt are out to dinner at a really fancy place, and it’s all a bit uncomfortable. They go to Panna II, an Indian restaurant famous for its extravagant lights display. Annoyingly, Karen refers to it as “ethnic food.” They wax poetic about New York, and she tries to describe the lights display to Matt. After dinner, he walks her home. They sit on her stoop to spend more time together, and by that of course I mean they start making out. She invites him up, but Matt’s playing the long con. He’s not trying to mess up anything just yet. I’m really not convinced that these two have deep feelings for each other, but their scenes are very romantic and tingly.
Matt goes to Elektra’s apartment. He asks her why she took him to Sweeney’s house all those years ago. “For fun,” she says. They hear a gun in the lobby, and Elektra believes it’s the Yakuza. She calmly gets dressed in her signature combat gear and shows Matt that she has his Daredevil suit ready for him. Perhaps their relationship isn’t ancient history after all.
Episode 6
The Yakuza show up at Elektra’s apartment, having pieced together that she’s responsible for putting a bug in their servers. But she and Daredevil quickly hand their asses to them. That’s how it’s gonna be now, folks. Together they’re pretty incredible, not to mention unstoppable.
After combat, Elektra and Matt are eating at a diner. Matt demands to know how she figured out he was Daredevil. He wears a mask, so his identity should be a secret. Then she says what I’ve been thinking all along: “You can’t mask that ass.” She wants his help in taking down the Yakuza. Once they do that, she’ll leave New York. He lays out his condition: Nobody dies. And she lays out hers: no sex.
So, it’s pretty much guaranteed that this relationship is going to bring us both death and sex.
A public defender assigned to Frank’s case shows up at the office to have Karen sign a statement of her testimony. You know, from that night Frank shot at her car while she tried to drive away with Grotto. But her statement is missing most of the major details, including the DA’s involvement. Skeptical, she won’t sign anything. That’s when Matt suggests maybe they should be Frank’s lawyers and help him negotiate a plea deal. Foggy, ever the voice of reason, freaks out. They have no money! They have no clients! “Is this about saving a man, or saving a vigilante?” Matt assures him it’s about saving a human life, which is at the core of what their law firm does.
So they go to the hospital to talk with their prospective client, Frank. Naturally, there’s a ton of security, including their friend Brett, who’s now a detective and looking very fancy! He tells them that trying to take on Frank’s case would be “career suicide.” But he ultimately lets them through into Frank’s room. Karen and Matt enter, holding hands. GROSS.
Inside, Frank’s chained to his bed, and there’s a square of red tape around him. It’s supposed to be a boundary line, considered too dangerous to cross. They tell him about the DNR on him when he was shot in the head, and that there’s a shoot-to-kill order on him right now. Basically, the DA wants him dead. It doesn’t seem to convince him, so Karen shows Frank the picture of his family that she stole from his house, and says the DA is lying about what really happened to them. That’s enough to convince Frank to take them on as his lawyers.
Just as the team starts huddling up to make a plan for Frank’s case, a man shows up with car service for Matt. “My employer was quite insistent,” he says. Matt’s still spinning this story to Foggy and Karen that it’s a demanding but well-paying new client. But we know it’s Elektra.
He kisses Karen goodbye, and things get a bit tense. “Is this officially happening? Are you guys dating?” Foggy asks. Karen says they’re not labelling it, but it doesn’t seem to matter. The damage is done. I mean, can you imagine being a third wheel all the damn time? Both at work and in your personal life?
Elektra’s waiting in the car. They’re going to a gala in hopes of securing a top-secret Roxxon ledger that will give them intel about the organization’s illegal activities. Their target is an accountant named Stan, whom they need to pickpocket for his keycard into secret Roxxon storage.
At the event, security is tight around Stan. They need to get him alone, so Matt spills wine on Stan’s shirt to get him into the bathroom. Classic stuff! Once he’s in bathroom, Matt attacks security and knocks Stan unconscious, grabbing his key card.
Matt and Elektra get into Stan’s office, but can’t seem to find where this ledger is. It’s not in the safe or in any of the drawers. I mean...anyone who’s tried hiding a diary as a tweenage girl knows that you can’t just leave that shit out to be found. Matt tries turning a bonsai tree on a nearby shelf, which opens a secret door. But now security’s on to them. After some brief combat in a nearby conference room, they flee to another floor. More security arrives, but instead of fighting them off, they’re half-dressed, pretending to be fooling around with each other. They laugh, feigning embarrassment. And they’re on their way.
The only trouble is, while most of the ledger is in Japanese, there’s a section of it that’s encrypted in a secret code. How very James Bond this is all becoming!
Back at the hospital, Foggy tries to talk to Frank about this plea deal, but Frank wants to speak to Karen alone. And man, is it just an emotional shitstorm. She tells him the DA wants to run a fake story about a drive-by shooting that killed his family. He tells her she was never in any danger that night when he was after Grotto. “I only hurt people that deserve it. I wanted you to know that.” Strangely, I am now kind of shipping Karen and Frank?
We learn he never went back to his house after his family was killed, so Karen gives him all these beautiful details about what it was like: the toys she saw, the state of the kitchen, everything. She hands him back the picture she stole of his family.
Foggy comes in with the details of Frank’s plea deal. (I am so glad the minutiae of that legal discussion wasn’t included in the episode.) The good news is, the death penalty is off the table. But he’s looking at a life sentence with possible parole in 25 years. Frank agrees to accept the plea deal and say he’s guilty. But when the judge and DA come to his hospital room, he pleads not guilty. “You here that, witch?” He shouts at the DA. “I’m gonna watch you burn right along with me. Do you hear me?” It’s so badass.
Foggy and Karen realize they have an iconic trial on their hands — and it starts next week.
Episode 7
It’s time to pick the jury for the Frank Castle case. And everyone’s got strong, but totally different opinions. Is Frank a crazy killer? Or is he a hero, filling in the gaps of our justice system and handling crime in a way the police can’t? I’m so glad we’re finally into the trial portion of this season, because it’s the closest to more Making a Murderer we’re gonna get.
Foggy, Matt, and Karen are thinking the only way to handle this is to try the insanity plea. But Frank won’t comply, as it’s an insult to veterans who actually have PTSD. They decide to try to persuade the medical examiner to admit he falsified the reports on the death of Frank’s family. It’s a long shot — as usual for our friends — but right now it’s their only hope. (The examiner does end up admitting to it in court, but only because Elektra threatens to kill him if he doesn’t.)
Matt is supposed to make the opening statements in the case, but then something amazing happens. He was out late fighting crime with Elektra and he overslept. Finally! I’m constantly thinking about how tired Matt must be. I can’t even go out for a beer anymore without waking up feeling as though I’ve been hit by a train. And we’re supposed to believe that Matt goes out every night, gets beaten up, sees very little sleep, but is fresh as a daisy come sunrise?
I was also glad to see him miss the opening statements because it put Foggy to the test. They’re always relying on Matt to save the day — both in and out of court. So it was nice to see Foggy have a chance to shine. And of course his opening statement is a total home run, playing up the idea that Frank left one war as a soldier only to find himself and his family in the middle of another war — among the gangs in New York.
But now Foggy and Matt are in a fight. Foggy’s pissed that Matt’s not putting in his share of hours on the case. He also insists that Matt tell Karen about Elektra. Honestly, it’s really only a matter of time before Karen finds out about Elektra and assumes they’re having an affair.
Not that Matt and Karen are gonna work out, anyway. Not only is it a huge problem in their work dynamic, but they’ve discovered their first deal breaker. While going over case files, they realize they fundamentally disagree over the Punisher’s fate. Matt thinks he should be locked up, but Karen’s not so sure. First fight, guys. Huge relationship milestone.
Plus, I can’t shake the feeling that Matt still has feelings for Elektra. After a night of investigative combat, they’re at Matt’s apartment, sewing up new wounds, revisiting old ones. And I’m not just talking scars on their legs and chests. I’m talking emotional ones, too. He asks Elektra why she disappeared from his life. She says it’s because he deserves better.
For now, they’re able to put their romantic history aside and focus on the task at hand: that pesky page of the Yakuza’s ledger that’s encrypted. They find this NYU professor who did the original encryptions, and beat his ass until he tells them what it says. Once they find out it’s a log of upcoming shipments, they track down a construction site in — drumroll — Hell’s Kitchen.
What do we find? Oh, nothing. Just that the Yakuza are digging a really huge hole. Like a literal hole in the ground. So, stay tuned on that, I guess.
Episode 8
Man, the Yakuza are really determined that no one mess with their hole. Matt and Elektra find themselves immediately surrounded by Yakuza, and she gets her stomach sliced pretty badly in the ensuing fracas. Matt, too, is about to get the axe when an unexpected savior shows up: Stick.
They drive off in what may be the slowest getaway car of all time, and head back to Matt’s apartment, where Stick insists he can save Elektra. All he needs is some whiskey, baking soda, hot tea, pliers, and toilet bowl cleanser. The blade that sliced Elektra was poisonous, and only Stick knows the antidote. Elektra is pretty much dead, laying on Matt’s bed, while Stick pours his concoction onto her wound. Matt’s praying by her side, but it looks like Stick really does manage to save her. “I’ve known her to pull through worse,” he says. But how do they know each other?
This is kind of the crux of the whole episode. Who is Elektra, really? And can she follow the Matt Murdock school of thought and be a moral vigilante? Or has working for Stick, as we learn she’s been doing, made her into an irredeemable killer?
Stick says there’s a larger war going on involving some organization called Hand. I’m not here to recap Stick’s recap, but basically, NYC is just the battleground for a much broader conflict — something Matt can’t even comprehend. Matt confronts Elektra about the night they met. “Was it fate? Was it luck? Or was I a mission?”
Really the question he should be asking is why does Stick only train really, really, ridiculously good-looking people? His recruits are babes. And Elektra says she did the one thing she wasn’t supposed to do under Stick’s training. “I fell in love with you, Matthew.” Rule number one: Don’t fall in love at the Jersey Shore.
Gosh, it would really suck if Karen showed up right now, while Elektra’s wearing Matt’s clothes, sleeping in his bed. So naturally, Karen shows up. And she doesn’t wanna hear any explanation. She just wants him to know Frank’s going to take the stand.
He can’t manage to get Karen to stay and hear him out, but he does convince Elektra to leave Stick and work with him instead. She dumps Stick, but cannot seem to shake the core of her ways, because when a ninja shows up and shoots an arrow through Matt’s chest, she slits the guy’s throat. “This is who I am. Do you still want me?” But Matt passes out before he can answer. I mean, there’s an arrow through his chest, and she wants to know if he still thinks she can be a good person? It’s not about you right now, Elektra!
Things seem to be going well at trial. The DA missteps in questioning a colonel who’s serving as a character witness for Frank. They even got a brain expert — that’s what I’m calling him — to say that Frank is suffering from Extreme Emotional Disturbance.
Then Frank takes the stand, and it all goes to shit. Matt gives a moving speech about how the city needs vigilantes, but Frank has an absolute tantrum about how he likes killing criminals and says he’d do it all again. He gets taken away by the bailiff, and Matt immediately flags this moment as strange.
And he’s right. Because when Frank is escorted back to the prison, he’s not brought to his cell, but to an outdoor gym, where Wilson Fisk is waiting for him, and says, “I see you got my message.”
Episode 9
The alternate title of this episode could easily be: “Karen Should Just Become a Reporter Already.”
There are two important things you need to know about the day Fisk went to prison. 1. He met a guy named Dutton, who vaguely threatens him, because according to Dutton, there’s only room for one of them in the prison. “I’m the kingpin of this bitch,” he tells Fisk. 2. Fisk makes friends with a very attractive prisoner who wears glasses and basically becomes his new assistant.
Fisk has been following the Punisher’s case, so when Frank goes to jail, Fisk makes him a tempting, mutually beneficial offer. Dutton was involved in the Central Park massacre that killed Frank’s family. Fisk gives Frank a shiv and pays off the guards to get him into Dutton’s cell, where the Punisher can get “closure.”
Frank accepts, and learns from Dutton that the orchestrator of the massacre was a guy called the Blacksmith. Great, thanks for the info. Here’s a shiv to the stomach. But then all Dutton’s guys come after Frank. Good thing his speciality is killing groups of guys all by himself! Once that’s done, a police team comes for him, and he’s thrown in solitary. Fisk comes to visit him and uses his newfound prison power to release Frank from jail. Now Frank can go find Blacksmith, kill him, and Fisk will once again seize the crime game in NYC.
The Punisher’s freedom is just the first part of a rather large mess. Elektra was able to heal Matt’s wounds. She even got a crime scene cleanup crew to come by and destroy the dead body and all surrounding evidence. Say what you will about Elektra, but that was downright thoughtful. I love waking up to a clean house, or coming home to a freshly made bed.
It’s not enough for Matt, though, who insists on being a broody loner. “You enjoy killing. You may say you wanna be good for me, but that’s not who you really are. Is it?” Elektra knows he’s right, and he tells her it’s time he fight this war alone. And she’s gone. But hopefully not permanently, because she’s one of the more interesting parts of the show.
The law firm is taking a hiatus. Matt and Foggy are on the outs. Karen and Matt are on the outs. But that’s fine, because honestly they’re too broke to pay for that office, and now Karen can finally pursue her career as an investigative journalist — even though she doesn’t know it yet.
She finds photographic evidence that a John Doe was removed from the massacre crime scene. She and the editor from the Bulletin go see the medical examiner, who reveals that the John Doe in question was an undercover cop. The massacre wasn’t a massacre at all. It was a sting operation. Having proven herself, Karen inherits Ben’s office, where there is a file from Ben waiting for her. Mysterious!
Then things get really dark and messed up. Matt goes after Stan, the Roxxon accountant, who reveals that the Yakuza are holding his son hostage at a warehouse. And what do they find at that warehouse? The Yakuza are farming people for their blood. It’s very Mad Max: Fury Road. A ninja attacks Daredevil, but Matt’s like a million percent sure that he already killed this particular enemy in season 1. “Wait, you’re dead,” Daredevil says. “There is no such thing.” This is the global war Stick was talking about: Someone’s found the secret to immortality.
Episode 10
Brett’s on the scene at the warehouse. He’s shocked and overwhelmed by what he sees. Daredevil suggests he start with the Yakuza. But like, why is this new information to the cops?
Matt goes to see Claire at the hospital, where she’s taking care of the people found in the Yakuza’s warehouse. While they’re talking, he hears a police scanner. Frank Castle has escaped prison.
Real quick: Do you know what I love about Claire? She often says what I’m thinking. At one point in this episode, Matt’s being broody about how he got Foggy into this whole mess with Frank. And Claire, in all her glory, suggests Matt come down from that cross he’s always on and hang out with the rest of the normal people.
So Karen, Foggy, and Matt are all at the courthouse, because the DA called them in for questioning around Frank’s escape. As if! Karen and Matt exchange an awkward hello, because that’s what happens when you date a coworker and it goes south.
The DA fesses up to what really happened in Central Park and the subsequent cover-up. They talk about the Blacksmith, who’s basically the biggest drug dealer you’ve ever seen. She admits to greenlighting the sting operation, even though it put civilians at risk. But she says Blacksmith never showed, and it all blew up in their faces. She thinks the Punisher is now targeting her family for revenge, but Karen’s not sure he would do that.
And then gunfire. The DA is shot and killed. We don’t see who did it, but I’m not sure if this would be Frank’s work. Yes, she’s involved in what happened to his family, but is she on par with the gangsters he so casually executes? I guess it depends on who you ask.
Matt goes to see Fisk, who says he has nothing to do with Frank’s release. Matt thinks it’s bullshit. In fact, he shouts, “Bullshit!” as he slams the table. So Matt brings up Vanessa, the lover whom Fisk sent out of the country to keep safe from his enemies. Matt threatens to find some legal loopholes to make sure she never returns.
As you can imagine, this makes Fisk incredibly angry. And now he’s like, oh yeah? Threaten my girlfriend? I’m gonna go after Foggy.
The medical examiner has been killed, and Karen and her editor go to the crime scene. They think that maybe Frank’s going after anyone who’s crossed him. Now we meet a very important character: Karen the Feminist. She’s literally saying things like “patriarchal” and “I can take care of myself.” Would have loved to see some of this in season 1, in which she is basically the damsel in distress every other day.
The good news is, Elektra’s still in the show. She’s at a private airport, where a handsome man named Jacques buys her a drink. They flirt, and she tells him her name is Louise. But he knows she’s Elektra. Or does she not remember that time he tried to kill her? So he picks up where he left off, trying to stab her, but she of course wins that fight. In his dying moments, he tells her Stick sent him to kill her. Again, Stick really only recruits hot people to work for him.
Two cops escort Karen to her apartment. Frank shows up, and Karen pulls a gun on him. He tells her it wasn’t him that went on the recent killing spree. Now KAREN’S apartment is getting shot up! Frank covers her on the ground to protect her. Yeah, I can’t explain it, but I’m definitely still shipping these two.
Alright. Now, in the final minutes of this episode, what I've feared all along is coming to pass, and that is the inevitable moment when every time I look at Frank, I see him as Shane from The Walking Dead. Same actor. Same complex character thing going on. Here’s what happens.
The power goes out at the hospital where Claire has been treating the victims of the warehouse blood-farming situation. She goes to check on them and sees that the patients are all out of their beds. They’ve killed Stan and are standing there together like zombies. Zombies! So, that’s it. Frank is Shane. Shane is Frank. This is The Walking Dead with superheroes.
Episode 11
If you thought the mixing of zombies and superheroes was odd, how do you feel about adding ninjas to the mix? In fact, let’s have those ninjas save the zombies, and carry them out on their backs like some kind of relay race at summer camp.
Karen gives a statement to Ben, but doesn’t reveal that Frank was there to help her. Though, when Matt shows up, she tells him what really happened. I know she’s telling him because it makes sense to enlist Matt in this effort, but part of me wonders if she isn’t also doing it to make Matt jealous. “I’m not yours to protect,” she tells him. See what I mean?
The police escort her home, and now that she’s a target, they’ll also be guarding her 24/7. She sneaks out of her building to meet Frank in a car. They drive to a diner for coffee, which feels like a terrible idea, considering he’s arguably the most wanted man in the tri-state area. But, sure. Karen fills him in on what she knows about the Blacksmith.
He asks Karen if Matt thinks he belongs in jail, and in the middle of her babbling he’s like, “You love him.” You know, for a guy who so confidently makes assertions about people and their behaviors, it’s kind of amazing he hasn’t figured out that Matt and Daredevil are the same guy.
Frank tells Karen to round up the diner staff and leave, because they’ve got company. The good news is that after he beats all their asses, the intruders give him a lead on Blacksmith’s whereabouts. Karen has made the supremely poor decision of hiding in the kitchen instead of fleeing, like Frank told her to. When she comes out and sees the carnage, he tells her to stay away from him.
Marcy visits Foggy in the hospital. Apparently his opening statements have made quite the impression on other law firms. Good for you, Foggy. I really didn’t peg you as the Beyoncé of the group, but I’m so glad to see that you are.
Claire is in the morgue watching the autopsy of one of the ninjas she killed during the zombie fight. But when they cut open his shirt, they see he’s already HAD an autopsy. So, if you were looking for a plot thickener, you’ve found it. There’s a real chance that we have zombie ninjas.
Daredevil goes to see Madame Gao, who’s painting inside a warehouse. (Why are these groups always in warehouses?) Strangely enough, their interests are now aligned. Yeah, she’s running her own crime organization, but the Blacksmith is the bigger proverbial fish in need of frying.
Good news: Elektra’s back in town and she’s going to kill Stick. We see her confront him, but we don’t see anything else between them just yet.
Frank goes to a boat at the pier where he believes Blacksmith may be. Daredevil’s also en route. I bet he’s going to try to stop Frank from killing the Blacksmith, whom Frank now has cornered. Once Red gets there, he tries to convince Frank that this man isn’t the Blacksmith, despite his confession that he is. Now Frank is pissed and he goes after Daredevil. The dude on the ground radios to someone that Castle’s on board, and they should get back to the boat.
Finally, Daredevil surrenders his morality. He agrees with Frank that maybe the Blacksmith is someone who should be killed. But Frank warns him that once he crosses that line, he can’t come back from it. More bad guys arrive, and Frank pushes Daredevil off the boat. The baddies open fire on the boat and there’s a huge explosion. It’s assumed that Frank is dead, but thanks to Game of Thrones, we know there’s no such thing as a dead character until we see that person die ourselves.
Episode 12
I’ll give Daredevil one thing: He’s consistent. He shows up to stop the fight between Elektra and Stick, because aren’t there more important things she should focus her energy on? She warns him that if he gets in her way, she’ll have to kill him, too.
Now it’s time for Netflix to troll my Game of Thrones theory. Ben and Karen are talking at the scene of the boat explosion. She’s asking him how he can know for sure that Frank is dead if they haven’t identified any bodies yet? I get it, I get it.
Karen is giving up on her reporting. It’s too hard! Frank is (maybe) dead! Her editor reminds her why she wanted to do this story in the first place: because the Punisher isn’t a cold-blooded killer. Then he makes it official that she works for the Bulletin. “This is your home now.”
She goes to see the colonel who testified at Frank’s trial. She needs sources who know him outside of the courtroom. The colonel tells her something that’s a bit hard to believe: Frank was a fun guy! Great at impressions. After looking around at old pictures of Frank and the colonel, she recognizes a man who she saw in a body bag after the explosion. Karen realizes she should leave, and the colonel pulls a gun on her.
He takes her hostage inside her car, as she swears she won’t write the story. “I’m not even a real reporter!” she tells him. Come on, Karen! Don’t give in to that imposter syndrome. They drive for just a few moments before another car hits them in the passenger-side door, right where the colonel is sitting.
Karen hobbles out of the car, and the colonel, who is miraculously alive, hobbles after her. But luckily Frank is ALIVE and on the scene. Strangely, she begs him not to kill the colonel. If Frank tells her what happened between them in Kandahar, she can put the truth out there. So you ARE a reporter, Karen! The colonel is likely the Blacksmith, but how can we ever really know? It’s kind of like in The Walking Dead when everyone’s like, “We’re all Negan.” Frank shoots him anyway. Then he comes across an arsenal of weapons.
Daredevil hears the voice of Stick, who’s being tortured for information by the Hand. Using his telepathy, Stick tells Daredevil to track the villains’ breath and attack when they exhale. Daredevil reaches Stick just in time to save him from the torture session. But Elektra’s on a mission. She’s gonna kill Stick. But not before Nobu, who has risen from the dead, shows up. He tells Elektra that she is the mythical Black Sky the Hand is always talking about. She was taken from them, and now she’s back. She’s their greatest living weapon. Daredevil tries to talk her down, telling her it’s a trick of some sort. Nobu kneels down and presents her with a sword. The ninjas bow down to her.
Despite Daredevil’s attempt to reason with her, she gives in to her real identity. She holds a sword up to his neck, but can’t seem to kill him. Probably because she loves him. Daredevil senses her weakness and flips her sword on her. He gives her a choice: Prove them right and kill me, or prove them wrong and save Stick. Our girl Ellie goes with option B.
Episode 13
Matt has Stick tied up in his apartment. He tells Matt that Black Sky cannot be controlled. Elektra must be extinguished. On the roof, Elektra and Matt talk about what they’re supposed to do. Elektra’s not sure she has any control in the situation. Matt thinks they should strike back at the Hand now, while they’re not expecting it.
Daredevil goes to see Ben, who’s been beaten up. Someone came by looking for everything the police had on the vigilante. Apparently they wanted to know everyone he had ever saved. I think we can assume Karen’s about to be in trouble. Daredevil runs to her apartment, but she’s not there. She’s with the Hand on a truck full of hostages — all of whom have directly benefited from Daredevil.
One of the hostages was on probation and wearing a tracking bracelet, so the cops have traced him to the warehouse where the Hand is keeping everyone captive. Our hero is on the roof of a building in Hell’s Kitchen, waiting to hear something from passing cars or police scanners about where the truck might be. Elektra tells him it’s bait from the Hand. But as soon as he hears the scanner about an officer down, he’s on the way.
Daredevil crashes through a window into the warehouse to save the day. He fights off the Hand while Karen leads away the hostages. Elektra gets bored and decides to join him in schooling some ninjas. More cops show up, including Brett and Foggy. The captives run out of the building to safety, and Karen explains that there’s some “weird cult” inside who wants Daredevil.
Even with all this backup outside, Matt and Elektra have accepted that they’re probably going to die in this particular situation. If they make it, though, Matt wants to be with her. It’s unclear if he means romantically, but he definitely means as a vigilante team. She’s the only one who gets him. And despite the fact that this is the last episode of the season, and there’s a feeling of finality about this night, what if this is just the beginning? He loves New York, but Elektra makes him feel more alive than any city could.
Emboldened by their love, they go up to the roof, where a bunch of Hand guys are waiting for them. Nobu’s there, too, talking about how no one can escape destiny. Pretty ironic thing for a formerly dead guy to say, but whatever. They all fight. Elektra gets stabbed in her torso and dies in Matt’s arms.
Daredevil takes on the final few Hand members. In the distance, we see Frank with a gun. But once he sees that Matt’s got everything under control, he just says, “See ya around, Red.”
Now for the setting up of next season.
Karen and Foggy have a drink at Josie’s. They settle their long-standing tab, which I guess is a metaphor for being done with their law practice. That’s right. Foggy’s a big-time lawyer now with a corner office. And Karen is a sometime reporter, though she’s having a terrible bout of writer’s block at the moment. Her editor encourages her to write something only she knows, something that would surprise even the hardiest of New Yorkers. She titles a working document “What Is It to Be a Hero?”
Frank goes back to his house for the first time since his family was murdered. He’s reading a newspaper headline about his own death. Then he decides to just burn his home down. The only thing he seems to grab is a disc that reads “MICRO.”
Matt goes to their old law office, where Karen is waiting for him. He asked her to meet him there so he can show her something. It’s his Daredevil mask.
But that’s not the biggest shock of the final few minutes. It’s that Elektra has been exhumed, and the Hand is bringing her back to life.
