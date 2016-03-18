Episode 4



We open on a funeral for a fallen Irish gangster. This guy Finn shows up, who’s angry because the Punisher stole millions of dollars from him and killed his son. Then Finn STABS one of the Irish guys in the head. After he’s done, he takes a swig of whiskey and vows to do whatever it takes to find the man responsible. In other words, he mad.



Now the Irish are all over town, asking guys at gunpoint for information on the Punisher. And they are just real liberal with shooting people. They find Frank’s apartment, but no money. Inside, Finn sees something pinned to a map. “That’s who you are,” he says, even though no one knows what he’s talking about just yet. They leave, taking Frank’s dog with them. Frank watches from a nearby car, and now every inch of me is wishing this would turn into John Wick.



Karen shows up at Matt’s apartment to pick him up for Grotto’s funeral. She helps him tie his tie. Any excuse to get close, huh Karen? I don’t blame you.



At the funeral, which only Matt, Foggy, and Karen attend, the priest talks about how Grotto would often show up for Sunday mass, emptying crumpled-up hundreds in hopes of redemption for his gang work. As the service wraps up, Matt hangs back to talk with the priest, who assures him that Grotto’s death wasn’t Matt's fault. The priest asks him what he’s looking for. “Forgiveness,” he says, “for not doing more.” Matt knows he’s doing everything he can to help his city, but he can’t shake the guilt. The priest advises that guilt can be a good thing, and that it means his work is not yet finished.



Karen’s explaining to Matt and Foggy about the Punisher’s files we glimpsed earlier. She thinks Frank’s skull X-ray was given to her intentionally as a clue that the DA is trying to cover up a scandal. Matt and Karen have another flirty moment. It’s just another stop on the “will they, won’t they” train. Foggy calls Matt into the other room, insisting they start on a non-criminal case that came their way about a landlord. While they’re talking, Karen slips out with the files. Now Matt’s gotta find her before she does something crazy!



But first, Daredevil’s gotta pick up his reinforced suit and mask from Melvin.



Karen’s at an office building asking for George Bach. “Are you one of them?” he asks. He seems scared. She wants to know why he was fired from Metro General Hospital. He starts telling her about the Punisher’s X-ray, and how he was a “total vegetable” after the bullet went through his head. He explains that there were “suits” there when they pulled the plug — but then his heart started back up again. Within 10 minutes of being awake, Frank apparently told George, “Take me home.” George obliged, and he got fired for it. She wants to know the address where he took Frank.



Frank’s at a carnival, watching the carousel. As soon as the carnival shuts down and the lights go out, some of the Irish gang members show up. “You wanna come with us, or you wanna make a mess?” they ask him. He obviously chooses the mess. He shoots a few of them, then Finn rolls up with a couple more guys. They taze Frank and he falls to the ground.



At a murder scene, Daredevil asks for information as to whether or not the Punisher was involved. The cop tells him to stay out of it, as he’s making it harder for them. “You’re the problem,” the cop tells him. “Because of you, the uniform means dick. Cops are no longer preventing crime. They’re just chasing it.” Daredevil says he’s on their side, but the officer disagrees. “You’re on your own side.”



Daredevil’s at the carnival asking a dying gangster who was responsible for the bloodshed. He confirms it was the Punisher, who’s now in Irish custody. We cut to Finn, who’s got Frank tied up. “You’re dying tonight. The hole’s been dug,” he tells him. Oh, and he wants his money back. He also thinks the Punisher’s actions are a sign of a man seeking retribution. Frank gets in a good headbutt. Now Finn’s reaching for a drill, and he’s putting it right through Frank’s leg.



Then they bring in his dog. Finn says he’ll torture the dog if he doesn’t get his money back. That breaks him. Frank tells them the money is in a van in Hell’s Kitchen, and the dog goes unharmed.



Karen breaks into Frank’s former home. She’s poking around, and we see a child’s bedroom. She picks up a book that reads, One Batch, Two Batch, Penny and Dime. We see pictures of Frank’s time as a marine, kissing his wife, and other personal effects.



A couple of Irish guys go to the van and call Finn to tell them they’ve got the case of money. They open it up, and it explodes. In that time, Frank has taken out a blade hidden inside his bandaged arm and cut himself free. Now he’s got a gun aimed at Finn. “Who was there that day? Who killed my family?” Frank demands. Finn replies, “Who cares?” And he’s dead. Daredevil’s on the scene now, too. “They’re gonna pay. Every single goddamn one of them,” he tells his red friend. He agrees, but says tonight isn’t the best time for it.



Karen holds up a framed picture of Frank at a carousel with his wife and two kids. She’s startled by the sound of a van pulling up to the house.



Daredevil is helping a limping Punisher through a cemetery, where they eventually rest. Frank says he was wrong about Matt “being a pussy,” and that he’d make “a hell of a marine.” Matt asks him what the rhyme means, the one from the children’s book, about “One Batch, Two Batch, Penny and Dime.” He admits it was his kid’s favorite book. He talks about the day he flew home from being on active duty, and how he went to his daughter’s school to surprise her. The teacher was taking a video of their joyful reunion, and everyone was crying. He recounts how he went home, and his wife and son were there waiting for them. But he was so tired. He couldn’t do anything. His daughter asked him to read her the book, and he said no. He’d read to her tomorrow night. But that’s when he thought there would be a tomorrow for them. “I think I’m done, Red. I think I’m done,” he says.



Brett and the cops show up and arrest Daredevil. Matt insists the cops take credit for capturing the Punisher. “People have to know the system works,” Matt says, obviously taking to heart the criticisms from the officer earlier. So they let him go.



At Josie’s, Matt, Foggy, and Karen are watching a news clip of the arrest of Frank Castle — the Punisher. Brett is credited for the arrest. They cheers to a “safe Hell’s Kitchen,” and Foggy goes to get them some shots, leaving our maybe lovebirds alone. Karen seems stressed out, so Matt rubs her arm. Whoa! Then asks about her family. Foggy’s getting ready to leave. “Careful, Matt. Keep going like this and you might just end up happy.” Outside the bar, it’s pouring rain. Karen grabs Matt’s hand and offers to walk him home. Outside of his apartment, Matt runs his finger up Karen’s right arm. She’s thoroughly enjoying it. When he reaches her face, he pulls her in for a kiss. “Can I take you to dinner?” he asks. “Yes,” she answers hastily. Then they say goodnight. Karen gets in a cab, and Matt heads upstairs. He grabs a beer out of the fridge and has one of those big goofy smiles on him. His glee is interrupted when he suddenly pulls out a knife. Elektra is on the couch. “Hello, Matthew.”