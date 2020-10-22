Make Way For Anne Hathaway, Grand High Witch Of Camp

Her performance is the highlight in an otherwise forgettable film. Zemeckis’ version of The Witches always feels like it’s on the cusp of a golden nugget of truth, only to shy back, relying on CGI rather than good storytelling. Unlike in Dahl’s original text or Nicholas Roeg’s 1990 movie, the hero here is a young Black child (Jahzir Bruno) in the Deep South, orphaned except for his grandmother (Octavia Spencer), which could have given an additional layer of subtext to the story. One particularly striking scene between the Grand High Witch and Grandma almost gets there, as the former looms and snarls at the latter as they’re both sitting in the hotel’s well-appointed dining room. But ultimately, the characters aren’t developed enough to really unpack the significance of an affluent white woman preying on the children “no one will miss,” as Grandma tells her grandson at one point.

