Make Way For Anne Hathaway, Grand High Witch Of Camp

If this movie is remembered at all, it will largely come down to the Hathway memes that will doubtless flood Twitter in the coming days. She makes the character feel like her own, no small feat for a role that has been owned by Anjelica Huston for nearly three decades. But in pure Hathway fashion (earnest, gushing admiration for a Hollywood idol, the very same behaviour that would have been mocked in the past), she managed to diffuse that bomb early. Just two weeks ago, the actress paid tribute to Huston, who so memorably portrayed the Grand High Witch in Roeg’s version, praising her performance as “magnificent — witty, unforgettable, scary as hell and sheer perfection.” Still, her words hold more than just praise. Huston’s turn as the Grand High Witch came four years after she won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in 1985’s Prizzi’s Honor, and would mark her entree as the queen of ‘90s camp. Over the next decade, she’d play Morticia Addams in 1991’s The Addams Family and 1993’s Addams Family Values, and the evil stepmother in 1998’s Ever After. Huston’s career trajectory may offer a model for Hathaway’s going forward, as she navigates the transition from ingenue to whatever new Hollywood identity is required of women once they hit 40.