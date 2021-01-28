I’m A Beauty Editor & This Is The Best Foundation I’ve Ever Used

I find a lot of medium-to-full-coverage foundations chalky and not able to mesh well with skin, but this is completely seamless; it isn't a chore to work in and doesn't leave behind any streaks. While the initial finish is matte, it makes my skin glow in all the right places as the day goes on, which I love when back-to-back Zoom calls wash me out and make my skin look flat. What it does to my large pores is especially impressive, though. The phrase "your skin but better" is overused when it comes to makeup, but it hits the nail on the head here. A light veil of this stuff almost looks like I'm wearing a real-life Paris filter as it blankets over my acne scars (both red marks and indents), which I'm often self-conscious about.