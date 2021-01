A Harry Potter TV Series? In This Climate?

The news of more Harry Potter content would normally be beyond exciting, but as of late, Rowling has been a point of contention for many fans because she simply refuses to be quiet. She’s been letting fans down for quite some time now, using her platform as the creator of one of this generation’s most beloved literary series to be strong and wrong; defending Johnny Depp’s role in Fantastic Beasts amidst his ongoing domestic violence case with Amber Heard, being repeatedly transphobic online , and rearranging Harry Potter canon after the fact are just some of the most pressing offenses.