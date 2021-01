Based on these patterns, there are a few clear women to watch from Matt's season, including first impression rose recipient Abigail Heringer Bri Springs, who got the first one-on-one date ; and Lauren Maddox and Rachael Kirkconnell, who got group date roses . It's also likely that Victoria Larson will be sent packing soon, if not for her tattling, then on account of her job title. If she won the season or made it to the final four, this health coach and mobile spray tan business owner would almost certainly be listed as an entrepreneur — not as a "Queen." As for the limo exits, sure, Katie Thurston may have shocked portions of America when she jokingly brought Matt a vibrator – but he's since said that he loved her bold entrance . We can't rule her out this season.