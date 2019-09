The Bachelor has an age problem — and it's that the show keeps bringing it up. Well, it's actually Demi's obsession with other Bachelor contestants' ages on the show, and it's a beyond tired conversation. In fact, it's so tired that it's actually recycled from from last season when the producers hid 22-year-old Bekah M.'s age in her bio and then made a dramatic to-do when she told 36-year-old Bachelor Arie her age. After her big reveal, Arie worried about whether she was ready for marriage and kids and he ultimately sent her packing even though she was clearly wise beyond her years. (Joke's on Arie because Bekah's pregnant with her partner now and seems to be handling the next steps of her life just fine.) And unfortunately, now we're back to this same conversation.