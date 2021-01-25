L.A.’s Trendiest Salon Brand Just Dropped ’90s Nail-Art Stickers — & A Ring To Match

Just when you thought it best to skip Valentine's Day altogether this year, L.A.'s trendiest nail brand is making a case for marking the occasion with a little treat-yourself gift — say, like a salon-quality manicure and a sparkly piece of jewelry.
Taking an overdone holiday and making it feel welcoming to anyone who appreciates minimalist nail art and charm bracelets (no matter their relationship status), Olive & June just released a gift set in collaboration with jewelry designer Frasier Sterling that includes glitter nail polish, '90s-inspired nail-art stickers, and a 14k gold ring.
The full Groovy Bouquet gift set is now available on both retailers' websites, selling for $42, which is a steal when you break down everything inside. You'll get three polishes: Olive & June's best-selling your-nails-but-better pink, a sparkly gold, and a clear top coat. Plus, there's a limited-edition pack of stickers featuring '90s designs — like aliens, flower petals, butterflies, yin-yang symbols — which you can mix and match to jump on the current "indie nails" trend.
As for the pièce de résistance, the set features a Frasier Sterling gemstone-encrusted ring, which has an adjustable gold-plated band that can size to any finger. The collaboration is kind of brilliant in that you get all the trimmings for the perfect manicure Instagram post, one that you can rework well after February 14th. Plus, jewelry always hits around the holiday of love, and a cheerful flower charm is so much better than a heart.
