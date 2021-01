In WandaVision, it appears that Monica is working for S.W.O.R.D. , a government agency that is headquartered in outer space — at least it was in the comic book world. Captain Marvel is all about that space life, so this S.W.O.R.D. connection isn't an insignificant one. We still don't know much about present day Monica, but Parris told Refinery29 in early January that things will become clearer soon: "Maybe [Captain Marvel 2] will leave space to further investigate who she is, but here in WandaVision, we do get the opportunity to learn what's been happening with Monica since we last saw her in Captain Marvel as a little girl and how she's grown and how the events in this world have shaped and changed her. That all reveals itself over the course of the show," she said via Zoom.