A Few Clues That Victoria Is Going Home Very Soon On The Bachelor

Plus, it seems pretty likely she's in hot water with the other women. In week 2, when Victoria picked a fight with Marylynn Sienna and tattled to Matt about it, he instantly believed Victoria's claims. But if more women bring up issues with Victoria, he should — like every Bachelor before him — start to see the trouble she's causing when he's not around. There's possible evidence that this moment is coming because he says, "I felt those feelings with her... but it hurts," in the Jan. 18 episode promo. The clip is played as though it's in response to Victoria. While we should take this hint with a grain of salt since the audio could easily have been stitched together from two different comments (the accompanying visual is not a continuous shot of Matt), most Bachelors eventually have this realization about their season's troublemaker. And we're approaching the range of episodes in which most "villains" get the boot.